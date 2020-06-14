Annecy Stages 2nd Focus On South-East Asia MIFA Program – Variety

This 12 months’s on-line Annecy Competition features a Territory Focus on South-East Asia, co-organized by Annecy and the French Embassy.

That is the second version of the initiative, a part of Annecy’s MIFA, market, which goals to kickstart animation tasks from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

Tasks developed this 12 months embrace animated shorts, options and TV collection. The initiative supplies mentoring assist and goals to strengthen the burgeoning animation industries within the collaborating South-East Asian international locations.

Because of the COVID-19 disaster, this 12 months’s challenge growth and pitching workshop, initially deliberate for Malaysia in March 2020, was as a substitute organized through Zoom.

The 5 chosen tasks – two shorts and three collection – had been mentored by French specialists – a producer, screenwriter and script physician – to information them via their growth course of.

The tasks will likely be introduced to potential consumers, broadcasters and co-producers on Monday June 15, beneath the Animation du Monde program, based by Annecy and MIFA.

“Abbu’s Finest Curry within the World” by Rodhaizam Bin Rashid (Malaysia) is a seven-minute brief movie a few blind award-winning chef who’s requested concerning the secret ingredient that makes his curry so well-liked, transporting viewers to his childhood and origins. Along with delicacies, the pic goals to discover questions of colonization, immigration, group, survival, household, and overcoming racism and incapacity.

“House” by Arunaya Gondhowiardjo (Indonesia) is a 10-minute brief movie about an orangutan who survived a Borneo forest fireplace and is now returning residence. It goals to lift consciousness of the devastating results of rainforest fires and create empathy between viewers and the forests. Gondhowiardjo works for Lanting Animation in Jakarta and was lead animator on the animation brief, “Kapur Ade,” about two avenue children.

“Salad Bunnies,” by Juhaidah Joemin and Sandra Khoo (Malaysia) is a 52 episode lengthy type preschool animation collection concerning the Salad Bunnies – vegetable superheroes, fueled by Veggie Energy, who’re combating the mischievous Sugar Monkeys. The collection goals to enhance diets and train and keep away from weight problems. Joemin was awarded the Ladies Entrepreneur Icon (Digital) in 2019 by the Malaysia’s Ministry of Entrepreneur Growth and is co-founder of Giggle Storage Animations, which makes a speciality of animated TV collection for teenagers. One, “Origanimals” gained the 2016 Grand Prize for Finest 3D Animation on the Asian Tv Awards.

“Papa Jorge Bedtime Radio Confessions” by Emmanuel Angeles (Philippines) weighs in as a 10-part miniseries a few larger-than-life radio present host who helps callers resolve their private dilemmas in a strict Catholic setting. There’s a completely different caller in every episode.

“Sherlock Sam and the Supper Membership,” by Yoshiya Ayugai (Singapore) goals to change into a 22-part half hour collection, based mostly on the favored “Sherlock Sam” e-book collection by A. J. Low, a few group of 10-year-old child detectives, led by Sherlock Sam who’s assisted by Watson, an AI robotic he constructed himself. Primarily based in Singapore, their adventures additionally take them to Paris, New York, Tokyo and past. The challenge is developed by August Media Holdings, which makes a speciality of animation collection for the worldwide market, comparable to “George of the Jungle.”

The Territory Focus on South-East Asia @ MIFA is co-financed by the Embassies of France in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, the Annecy Competition, the Movie Growth Council of the Philippines (FDCP), the Malaysia Digital Financial system Company (MDEC) and Infocom Media Developpment Authority (IMDA Singapore).

The 2020 Annecy Competition streams over June 15-30.