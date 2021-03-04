Annemarie Jacir Gaza Film Wins Berlinale Co-Production Market Award

Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir’s Gaza-set drama “The Oblivion Idea” has received the highest prize on the Berlinale Co-Production Market.

Introduced by Paris-based Incognito Movies and Berlin’s One Two Movies, the movie is predicated on José Eduardo Agualusa’s novel “A Common Idea of Oblivion,” though the e book’s story has been moved from Angola to Palestine through the First Intifada, the sustained protests by Palestinians in opposition to Israel occupation that lasted from 1987 to 1993.

The movie facilities on an American girl who unintentionally will get caught in an condominium in Gaza on the outbreak of the protests, turning into an unlikely witness and survivor in a rustic within the midst of large upheaval.

“Eternally etched in my psyche, the First Intifada marked my life and altered me endlessly,” mentioned Jacir, who final yr served on the Berlinale Competitors jury. “‘The Oblivion Idea’ describes a really completely different expertise of that point in my nation’s story. I consider it’s via private tales the place one is near the characters, in all their magnificence and flaws, that we might be most sincere in asking the true which means of our lives.”

U.Ok.-based author Olivia Hetreed (“Discovering Altamira,” “Woman With a Pearl Earring”) and award-winning French DOP Hélène Louvart (“By no means Hardly ever Generally All the time”) spherical out the venture’s sturdy feminine inventive workforce.

“The Oblivion Idea” is ready up as a French-German co-production, overseen by Incognito Film’s Eric Dupont and One Two Film’s Fred Burle.

“The EFM goes extraordinarily properly,“ mentioned Dupont. “The venture is getting numerous traction. We now have a really full assembly calendar and it’s great to really feel the market’s urge for food for this extraordinary venture. It feels nice to be shifting ahead.”

The workforce is trying to forged an A-list actress within the lead position. “I can already think about the face of an actress, a face marked by historical past and ache, but additionally someway child-like,” mentioned Jacir.

The Eurimages Co-Production Improvement Award is endowed with a money prize of €20,000 ($24,000).

(Pictured: Fred Burle, Annemarie Jacir, Eric Dupont)