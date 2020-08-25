Annie Awards Sets April 16, 2021, Date for Ceremony

The 48th Annie Awards has been scheduled for Friday, April 16, 2021, both in individual or nearly, shifting together with different awards exhibits as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, based on ASIFA-Hollywood officers. The group will make a last determination on a dwell or digital ceremony someday in October.

“What this epidemic has taught us is to be versatile within the methods we ship our message and share our experiences,” stated Sue Shakespeare, ASIFA-Hollywood vice chairman. “No matter how the Annies ceremony is introduced this yr, it should honor the entire expertise in our animation neighborhood with the utmost respect and inclusion.”

To accommodate the brand new ceremony date, different key dates have shifted as properly. Name for entries will open on Jan. 4. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. PT on Monday, Feb. 1. Nominations will probably be introduced on Wednesday, March 3, and on-line balloting will start on Monday, March 29, ending Friday, April 9.

ASIFA-Hollywood has additionally up to date its guidelines and classes, and has eradicated the digital actuality class this yr. VR content material must be submitted in both the brief topic or particular manufacturing classes and submissions would require a flat model of the manufacturing for consideration. Different adjustments and clarifications have been made to the most effective image, finest image – impartial and voice performing classes, amongst others.

A whole checklist of adjustments to the foundations and classes is accessible on the Annies web site.

All animated productions trying to enter have to have been launched within the U.S. between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. Exceptions are commercials, brief topics, particular initiatives and scholar movies, which might qualify with or with out U.S. releases.