Annie Ernaux, a Nobel Prize for the writer who knows exactly where personal life and social destiny meet

Annie Ernaux (1940) understands his writing as someone who meticulously brandishes the action of a knife, as a way to settle accounts and make literature name with ineffable and sharp precision the immediate real and its social counterpart. His literature is therefore the work of a scalpel according to the ways in which a stark observation of one’s own self alternates with the analysis of forgotten lives that no one seems to observe or attend.

Although his literature begins, at the beginning of his career, with fictional texts, his latest work more openly revisits his own life, while focusing on “records of life”, like someone who puts together an archive of “bursts of reality” own in line with other detonations of reality in the vast field of so-called “silent lives”.

Eight years after Nobel prize (The Nobel Prize) given to Patrick Modiano, Ernals yesterday received the high distinction of the Swedish Academy by reinstating the literature of France on the podium of the most awarded literatures. If after the death of Sartre it was thought that the letters of the Hexagon would emerge from the aegis of contemporary concerns, the names of Michon and of Houellebecq (on the safe list of Nobel candidates) and this award to Ernalsbring back to the fore a fertile literature full of talents according to its tradition and its most current modernity.

Annie Ernaux she is the writer who acts on a double valence: how to register the event of the real and, at the same time, how to turn that writing into an event; In this double game of registration and magnetization of facts through literature, events and people out of the real make his representational project unparalleled, whether it is “narration” of a mother’s mourning, an abortion or the meditated examination of life. of the “nobodies”.

Ernaux produces literature and, in turn, reflects on the means and limits of language in the appropriation of the surrounding reality: “In the subway, a boy and a girl talk to each other violently and caress each other alternately as if there were no one around them. But it is false: from time to time they look up and look defiantly at the other passengers. Terrible impression. I tell myself that literature is that for me”.

Ernaux is the chronicler who, like a judge who analyzes with sovereign rigor and dryness, tries to capture the infinitesimal of the everydayoperating on the most intimate circle and, socially, on the liminal space that is the urban periphery as topos exemplary of multiple existential turbulences.

Each gesture recovered for memory and, in its scriptural galvanization, Ernaux’s parsimonious ways, as if she were a modest writer, consists of reject the great History and rescue the day to day lost and little recovered: Ernaux fuses, in a far-reaching literary project, the notation of his own self and of the set of many separate, solitary and marginalized selves in the complex assembly of the social.

Ernaux’s literature comes to fill a blank by confusing itself with a humanity that, without a name, character flesh or psychologisms, is born from the capture of reality: heir to Flaubertwho maintained that any object seen for more than five minutes is cause for attention, Ernaux is the guarantor of a literature that, branded as testimonial and documentary (or typical of neo-naturalism), since the beginning of the millennium, has attracted growing interest by putting in the light in particular a feminism without fuss.

In that anonymous women rescue feminism and in which Ernaux manifests himself as the one who turns his own feminine existence reversible in the bosom of many other lives, there is an interrogation of the real that always tie the individual to a social destiny. Ernaux recognizes him in that breach Simone de Beauvoir an existential debt: the desire to write (“the hard desire to write”), focusing on the female condition and subjectivity, but with the perhaps stronger conviction that social origin (feeling herself a class “turncoat”) is more conditioning than sexual individuation.

The most striking literary work of the author of The event It does not seem to be so much what it registers, but rather the adjustments (“writing is a rite of transubstantiation”) that it exerts on that voice that gives an account of what it sees and testifies to. That irony, a mixture of distance and decorum, with which the dry and shrewdly impartial tone that he adopts in his books, turns a large part of his production into a scattered set of “surgical autobiographies” in which he embodies an impossible ideal of objectivity that returns exemplary its modes of representation.

Ernaux, with a strong Catholic background in his childhood, maintains that his job is to make everything narrated a “glorious body”; It is a metaphor that implies protecting a “body” already stripped of matter and turned into writing as a form of preservation and memory. Ernaux writes in fragments that he links with blanks that are interrogations to the very existence of that representation and to a task that he undertakes. a severe challenge to the art of writing and its limits.

They are work marked with international awards ranging from Renaudot to Goncourt and from Mauriac to Formentor (which Borges and Beckett won), includes an interest that has been branded as ethnographic (as a perspective and as a method), by including a stealthy and committed examination that, from the personal, encompasses the familiar and expands into the public sphere.

This is how Ernaux knew how to undertake, to name only the books translated into Spanish from his bibliography, the fictional recollection of childhood (the empty cabinets), the tutelary pregnancy of a mother (A woman), the inquiry about the father (The place y The shame), marriage years (the frozen woman), the secret sentimental relationship with a lover as a crude diary (Be lost), the undeniable singularity of the sex that it resembles with writing (Pure passion), the disease of jealousy (The ocupation), her own experience of abortion (The event), the ailments of his mother (I haven’t left my night), the passing of the years (The years), her breast cancer (The use of the night), the specularities of memory (the other daughter), the lacerating memory of the first night with a man (Memoria de chica), and, in a membrane between the intimate and the community, the annotations about her life and about our contemporaneity in the dazzling outside diary y the inner lifepublished in a diptych in an Argentine edition by Milena Caserola and translated by Sol Gil, a great Argentine specialist in the entire work of the French writer born in Ivetot, in the middle of Normandy.

From this Nobel, the political and social dimension of Annie Ernaux is finally revealed to the general public as a writing of a female subjectivity committed from a personal memory linked to our “collective history”.

