Annie Gonzalez, Sofia Capanna Join ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Bucktown’

Annie Gonzalez (“Gentefied”) and newcomer Sofia Capanna have been solid within the ABC multi-cam sitcom pilot “Bucktown,” becoming a member of beforehand introduced solid members Jane Lynch (“Glee”), Shannon Woodward (“Westworld”) and Nicole Richie (“The Easy Life”).

Per the present’s logline, the comedy follows Amy (Woodward) who, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her residence on the eve of an enormous promotion, finds refuge at her mother Helen’s (Lynch) home within the blue-collar neighborhood the place she grew up. The 12-time Emmy nominee’s character, Helen, is described as tough across the edges and salty as hell, however essentially the most loyal lady you’ll ever meet.

Amy reconnects along with her quirky, off-beat teenage niece, Jodeci (Capanna) who resides at Helen’s home because of Amy’s sister’s newest rehab stint. Jodeci has had just a few knocks in life however that hasn’t dimmed her optimism. However, Amy resolves to remain when she realizes that her mother and niece aren’t fairly geared up to go it alone. Capanna is making her performing debut on “Bucktown.”

Gonzalez will play the function of Jessie, Amy’s opinionated finest buddy who works beside her as an assistant on the advert company. Gonzalez is an actress, singer and dancer who’s finest recognized for her function as Lidia on Netflix’s “Gentefied.” Her different credit embrace roles on “Vida,” “Shameless” and “Good Woman’s Revolt.”

Gonzalez is repped by Kaelyn Hutchins at Principal Leisure and Julie Smith at SMITH/Hervey Grimes Expertise Company. Capanna is repped by Principal Leisure LA.

“Bucktown” is written and government produced by Emily Wilson. Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner of “The Conners” may even government produce the pilot together with Marc Provissiero and Mandy Summers. Betsy Thomas is ready to government produce and direct the pilot. ABC Signature will function the studio.