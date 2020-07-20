Annie Jones on Neighbours return: “I’m in an 80s timewarp – I feel 19 once more!”

Plain Jane Superbrain is making a everlasting return to Ramsay Avenue because the Neighbours icon turns into a solid common once more for the primary time in over 30 years.

Annie Jones has popped again as a recurring visitor because the begin of 2018, however following her newest reappearance as a part of the Australian cleaning soap’s 35th anniversary celebrations earlier this yr, the actress lastly agreed to a full-time contract – and is as thrilled because the die-hard followers who’ve adopted her because the Scott and Charlene days.

“It’s like being in a little bit timewarp for me,” she laughs, talking solely to RadioTimes.com upon Jane’s everlasting return. “I’m again in the 80s, I’m 19 years previous, going to work at Nunawading studios in Melbourne day by day – and loving it. I’m actually grateful to be again.”

Jones explains each time she returned to the position she originated again in 1986, in the course of the cleaning soap’s golden period that launched the careers of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Man Pearce, she slowly warmed to the concept of a grown-up Jane placing down roots in her previous neighbourhood.

“I at all times felt a bit unhappy after every stint completed as I had such a good time,” she admits. “Then they’d invite me again once more and I’d have one other fantastic couple of weeks, then be unhappy when it ended. So this time I thought, ‘Let’s keep without end!’

“I’m actually glad to have the ability to play Jane for a bit longer. She’s such an fascinating character for me, having the ability to work on her extra long-term makes it fascinating as a result of every time she interacts with different characters it brings out a barely completely different aspect of her. It’s going to be enjoyable to flesh her out.”

Viewers will lastly get to fill in Jane’s many lacking years away from Ramsay Avenue, as we meet her daughter Nicolette Stone from the failed marriage that left her heartbroken and, sadly, set the tone for her being persistently unfortunate in love – the actual fact she’s not again with new husband Des Clarke means it’s protected to imagine the wedding has already hit the rocks, simply months after they tied the knot on the Lassiters wedding ceremony expo in the massive anniversary week.

Relations are strained with Nicolette and Jones teases there’s a lot to be mined from the mom/daughter dynamic, together with Jane’s battle along with her offspring’s sexuality.

“There’s a lot to Jane and her previous, and I’m trying ahead to constructing on the character. Placing her in new conditions means you get extra of an perception into the character each time. We’re about to take the viewers on a extremely thrilling journey.”

Jane’s first episodes as a everlasting fixture among the many Neighbours ensemble air on Wednesday 29th July.

