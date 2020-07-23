Annie Jones reveals why Jane and Des have split when she returns to Neighbours

Neighbours followers rejoiced on the information Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is returning on a everlasting foundation, however sadly meaning her comfortable ever after with previous flame Des Clarke has already hit the skids only a few months into their marriage.

Explaining the way it all went flawed in an unique chat with RadioTimes.com, Ramsay Avenue royalty Jones advised us why the honeymoon interval following the couple’s cute marriage ceremony in Neighbours’ 35th anniversary week is over so swiftly.

“I believe they each tried very exhausting to make it their comfortable ending, however the timing simply wasn’t proper for them,” sighs the star, who first performed the character again in 1986 throughout Neighbours‘ Kylie and Jason golden period. “They have determined they’re maybe higher off being simply good buddies.”

Over 30 years after Jane broke off their engagement by leaving Erinsborough for England again in 1989, the pair had been reunited and tied the knot again at Lassiters, with previous good friend Paul Robinson officiating the ceremony – Kylie’s tune ‘Golden’ even performed over the scene simply to add to the nostalgia.

Sadly, with Des based mostly in Perth and Jane dwelling between Australia and the UK, making it work was all the time going to be exhausting, and ‘Plain Jane Superbrain’, as she was unkindly nicknamed as a swotty schoolgirl, can now notch up one other failed romance.

“Poor Jane, she could be very unfortunate in love,” continues Jones. “After it’s established what’s occurred with Des off display screen and she’s again in Erinsborough, romantic concepts may be on the back-burner in the meanwhile. Though she and Paul have historical past, so wait and see!”

Followers additionally liked seeing Des return for the anniversary, because the very first episode targeted on his stag evening for a marriage that by no means occurred – he was jilted and ended up marrying Daphne Lawrence, the stripper employed for his lads-on-the-lash bash! Might Des return to tie up the unfastened ends of his failed marriage to Jane?

“I can’t communicate for Paul Keane, who performs him, however we’d all love to see him once more so that you by no means know. However Jane has different issues to take into consideration when viewers see her once more.”

Certainly, the concentrate on Ms Harris as she settles again in her previous neighbourhood can be her relationship with grown-up daughter Nicolette Stone, performed by newcomer Charlotte Chimes. It’s fairly fraught between the ladies as Jane has struggled to settle for her offspring’s sexuality since she got here out in her teenagers, and mouthy Nicolette as is outspoken as Jane is reserved.

“It’s very fiery,” teases Jones. “They’re fairly reverse in some ways, they usually conflict. There may be a number of floor to make up from Nicolette’s childhood, and Jane is hopeful she can rebuild issues as she was by no means essentially the most maternal of moms and put taking care of her nan, Mrs Mangel, earlier than her personal youngsters.

“She desires to make a greater, sturdy mom/daughter relationship. That’s what she’ll be striving in direction of as she makes a brand new life for herself again in Erinsborough.”

