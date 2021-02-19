Annie Murphy Gets Homicidal in ‘Kevin Can F– Himself’ Trailer

Emmy Award-winning “Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy is rather less Alexis in her newest lead position for AMC and just a little extra generic sitcom spouse gone off-script (and sanguinary). Throughout its Tv Critics’ Affiliation Winter Press Tour, the community launched a trailer for the genre-busting darkish dramedy “Kevin Can F**ok Himself,” premiering someday this summer season.

As evidenced in the trailer, the collection breaks tv conventions by probing the key lifetime of the sitcom housewife archetype and asking what the world would appear to be by means of her eyes when she snaps and takes the lead in her personal life. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the codecs will inform each other as we see Annie Murphy’s character (Allison) notice that what she actually desires is to cease taking part in good and to start out killing her husband.

“Kevin Can F**ok Himself” hails from ‘Parks and Recreation” common and “Scorching Women Wished” producer Rashida Jones, who acts as an govt producer, and creator Valerie Armstrong, identified for her work on “Lodge 49” and “SEAL Staff.” Will McCormack may also govt produce. Craig DiGregorio is the showrunner and govt producer on the 8 hour-long episode present.

Starring alongside Murphy are Eric Peterson and Mary Hollis Inboden. Throughout right this moment’s TCA panel, the celebs joked that Murphy’s followers could also be upset to see the “Schitt’s Creek” lead, who was usually decked out in some bohemian stylish ensemble all through the Canadian present’s profitable six-season run, dressed-down in her new position. Per Murphy, viewers can anticipate to see her on the small display screen in a pair of frumpish, hard-to-slip-on maroon winter boots quite a bit. (Alexis would by no means.)

Murphy is represented by Gersh and The Gary Goddard Company.