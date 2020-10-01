Anniversary of People’s Republic of China, Foreign Minister Jaishankar wishes Wang Yi and Chinese people

new Delhi: State Councilor and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Government of China and PRC (PRC) on the 71st anniversary of the founding of People’s Republic of China People’s Republic of China (PRC) by India’s Foreign Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, amid tension over LAC in Ladakh Has given good wishes to the people of Also Read – ‘Nirbhay’ missiles deployed on LAC before being duly handed over to army, know why this weapon is important

Dr. Jaishankar’s statement conveying good wishes to China and the Chinese Foreign Minister has come when the forces of the two countries are standing on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with each other preparing for war. Also Read – India China Border Tension: Sixth round talks also fail, both countries agree on another meeting to repel troops

Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar tweeted, “On the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, I convey my greetings to the State Councilor and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Government of China and the people of the PRC (PRC).” Also Read – India, China positively assessed the results of the sixth round of talks with their commanders

I extend my felicitations to State Councilor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi & the Government and people of PRC on the 71st anniversary of the founding of People’s Republic of China (PRC): Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/aFACz6Ve1S – ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar’s statement comes after six meetings of the commanders of the armies of both the countries have been held in Ladakh in the midst of military tension over the LAC for the past several months, but no major concrete results have been revealed so far. .

Let us know that on Wednesday, a day before, India and China held another round of diplomatic talks on the border dispute in eastern Ladakh. Both countries insisted on implementing decisions taken in the sixth round of military talks to avoid misunderstandings and to maintain stability on the ground.