Anno 1404 free to download on PC: Ubisoft gives away this remastered classic for just a few days

Users can be done without paying a euro with Anno 1404 History Edition, re-released a few years ago.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 7 December 2021, 12:55 5 comments

From Ubisoft they continue to commemorate its 35 years of history, an anniversary in which they want to make the community participate, allowing them to add great classics of the company to their libraries. The last to join this promotion has been Anno 1404 History Edition, a city-building, real-time strategy, and economic simulation video game released in 2008, but recently remastered.

“Get your free copy of Anno 1404 History Edition at Ubisoft Connect for PC before December 14! Relive a fascinating classic and forge your own city in Anno 1404, updated for modern computers, “they invite from the French company. To get hold of it, just log in to the Ubisoft service.

As its name suggests, Anno 1404 leads users to take the reins of a settlement to make it prosper and economically viable in the last years of the Middle Ages. You can find out what we think of Anno 1404 in its review.

Through its History Edition, players are allowed to relive the classic and all its additional content like never before, updated and optimized to run smoothly on today’s computers with resolutions up to 4K and save support. This edition also includes the expansion dedicated to Venice, and is usually sold out of promotion at a price of 14.99 euros / dollars.

From 3DJuegos we will keep an eye on other free video games that arrive these days. For now, you can take a look at those still available at Epic Games.

