Anno 2070 developers will try to prevent Ubisoft from shutting down their game servers

Ubisoft announced a few days ago that 15 “old games” were going to close their servers in order to focus on allocate more resources in the company’s future titles. Anno 2070 was one of those affected and its developers, Blue Byte and Related Designs, have announced that They will try to prevent that from happening.. This information comes from the official website of Anno where they have issued an official statement about the closure of servers.

The statement reads as follows: “Following an initial investigation, we have decided dedicate some of our resources developer to work on upgrading the old Anno 2070 online services infrastructure to a new system, so that these features can continue to be used after the mentioned date”.

Still, the developers they do not ensure that their efforts will have effects: “However, still we can not guarantee that we are able to successfully upgrade/replace the old services as we would like,” the statement said. In addition, the company reminds us that in the coming weeks and months there will be more news about the future of Anno 2070.

Still, there’s time to enjoy both the multiplayer and its online features. Until September 1st. The other 14 titles will shut down their servers forever by doing your multiplayer unusable both on PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U and PC. The worst part is taken by the users of this last platform since DLCs ​​will not be available in 7 of the 15 games.

