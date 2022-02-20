ANNO’s cyberpunk action: Mutationem already has a release date and you can try it for free

Jumps, fights and a lot of neon make up an adventure with pixel-art aesthetics that will come to PS4, PS5 and PC.

lovers of night citiesthe charged metropolises and the neon lights We received great news this week, Cyberpunk 2077 was getting ready for the new generation with a massive update and a good number of improvements. But there was another game within this attractive aesthetic which we had followed the track since its presentation in the State of Play of August 2020.

ANNO: Mutationem will arrive on March 17 on PS4, PS5 and PCANNO: Mutationem takes us to the dark city of Noctis, with all the essence of classics like Ghost in the Shell, in an urban landscape full of details in every corner. our protagonist, Ann, try to find your missing brother.and for this we will make our way in a world that mixes the 2D and 3D, with fighting, platforms and RPG elements.

2D-3D action with RPG elementsIts creators describe our protagonist as a lone wolf trained for combat and highly qualified to carry out her personal mission in “a metropolis ruled by megacorporationsmysterious fringe groups and creatures stranger than words can describe.”

ANNO: Mutationem is coming to PC, PS4 and PS5 next March 17, 2022 and from the PlayStation blog they have confirmed standard and deluxe versions for the game, where we will find additions such as the soundtrack and art book. If you can’t wait to try it, the ThinkingStars study has included in Steam a free playable demo, now available.

