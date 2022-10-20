announce when we will have to start paying for each extra ‘home’ from which we use it

Netflix has a plan… to grow in subscribers (despite the fact that it is already doing more than expected) and curb bad stock data that has been harvesting in recent times. We already knew the first part of the plan for a few months, and it was confirmed last week: the introduction of ads, along with a new, cheaper planwho are convinced that it will allow them to reach a sector of users that until now had had no interest (and/or material possibility) of subscribing to Netflix.

In Spain, this first measure will be activated on November 10, when the possibility of contracting the ‘Basic Plan with ads’ opens. However, as we discussed a few days ago, that step -by itself- is insufficient for Netflix, because the appeal of opting for sharing accounts is still much greater than that of the new plan: lower price, broader catalog and higher quality. of image.

7 TRICKS to get the MAX out of NETFLIX

Does not sound bad: “Monetize the exchange of accounts”

It was seen coming, in this way, that Netflix would take measures not to discourage the success of its first measure, and that meant accelerating the implementation of its anti-account sharing measures (or, as they prefer to say, to “monetize the exchange of accounts”), which until now had only been tested, recently and provisionally, in some Latin American countries (Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, specifically).

In those countries, Netflix had been testing a system consisting of continue to share the account without problem with those friends and relatives with whom we live, but through the purchase of additional “households” ($2.99 ​​each) to enable any other extra locations that start regularly accessing our account.

The platform will start to analyze the IP addresses, device identifiers and the activity of our account to know if we are sharing it or not.

Now, the streaming series giant has finally confirmed that “From the beginning of 2023” this provisional plan will be officially implemented in all countries in which it operates (except China and Russia, for “operational reasons”):

“After listening to consumer feedback, we will offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile to their own account, and for users to more easily manage their devices and create sub-accounts (‘additional members’), if they want to pay for family members.” or friends”.

we do not know what will be the price to pay for each “extra home” once the measure is implemented in Spainalthough it is most likely that it will hardly differ from the price quoted above for the Hispanic-American pilot test.