Announced a new game in the universe of The Lord of the Rings, with the publisher of The Outer Worlds

the universe of The Lord of the rings continues to surprise us through different formats, which clearly includes some well-known video games and others that are yet to come. Titles such as The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and an RPG for mobile phones by EA fall into this last group, but the work of JRR Tolkien is still has room for more adventures.

The game will be very different from other installments of The Lord of the RingsThat is why Private Division, known for distributing works like The Outer Worlds or OlliOlli World, has announced an agreement to publish a game based on the world of The Lord of the Rings. This will be done through a collaboration with Weta Workshopwho handled the effects on the franchise’s film trilogy.

“It’s a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that is so different than what fans have played before,” says Amie Wolken, Head of Interactive at Weta Workshop. “As fans, we’re excited for players to explore Middle-earth in a way they’ve never doneand to introduce new fans to the magical world of The Lord of the Rings.”

No further details of the delivery have been given beyond a launch window that places it in fiscal year 2024 by Take-Two. In the future, Private Division and Weta Workshop will share a more specific date and the platforms on which this new adventure will be available, as well as its general characteristics.

As for other games in the universe created by JRR Tolkien, everything pointed to the fact that this September we would have the opportunity to explore Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. However, after broadcasting its first gameplay, its authors have decided to delay its release for a few months to polish details.

