Announced a new Hogwarts Legacy State of Play: date and time of the magical Harry Potter event

Hogwarts Legacy is one of those games that, thanks to its fantastic proposal, has become one of the most anticipated of the year. Although there were rumors and concerns about the status of its development, since Warner Bros. They have assured the community that its launch is still scheduled for 2022, but now they want to reward Harry Potter fans with a surprise.

One State of Play dedicated entirely to Hogwarts Legacy. As shared by the PlayStation account on Twitter, it seems that we will have the opportunity to learn more about this magical title on March 17 at 10:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) via YouTube and Twitch. With a duration of 20 minutesthe Japanese company promises to review some of the most relevant aspects of the Avalanche title.

But PlayStation wants to raise expectations even higher, and that is why it has already shared some of the content that we will see on Thursday: an extended gameplay on PS5, comments from some Avalanche Software members, and more. In this way, we can expect an evening full of spells and magic this week.

Of course, fans of Harry Potter (and fantasy in general) have reason to get excited about Hogwarts Legacy. From Warner Bros. they have already warned that the game will not have some of the most iconic locations in the franchise, but they assure that the final result will be worth it. On the other hand, a few days ago the upcoming premiere in the West of the successful Harry Potter: Magic Awakened was reported.

