Xbox makes a new appeal to all fans of indie video games, as a [email protected] Showcase with which to catch up on all the independent projects welcomed by the company. In this way, and after almost a year since its last event dedicated to this type of video game, we can now prepare for everything that is cooked from the Xbox program.

At the end of the day, those from Redmond have summoned us for next Wednesday March 16 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). The direct will be broadcast exclusively through Twitch and promises to teach us known game updates and brand new titlesso it will be necessary to be attentive to all the news that they present.

As expected, Xbox has not detailed the content that we will see in its direct, but it ensures that we will see updates, trailers and gameplays of various games. In this sense, he quotes directly Finji (Tunic editors and developers of other installments) and titles known to the community such as Shredders and Roblox, although there are many surprises to be revealed.

As always, in 3DGames We will be attentive to the most exciting news of the next event of [email protected], as it is a great way to get to know some of the most outstanding indie projects on the scene.

