Announced a new Nintendo Direct for tomorrow: schedule and what to expect from the presentation

A new Nintendo Direct will take place tomorrow, September 13, starting at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

announced in Twitterthis new Nintendo Direct will feature “40 minutes of information focused primarily on #NintendoSwitch games releasing this winter.” It will air on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Unlike most years, Nintendo didn’t hold its usual Summer Direct in June, which typically includes the company’s biggest announcements for the following year. Many hope that this event picks up that witnessperhaps including news about the delayed sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the rebooted Metroid Prime 4, or even the long-absent Pikmin 4. There’s also the long-rumored (and repeatedly denied) ‘Switch Pro’, which some believe is coming. sometime.

The last full Nintendo Direct took place in February and included the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC reveal, and more. Since then we’ve had Directs focused on games like Xenoblade and Splatoon 3.