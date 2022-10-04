Announced a new Nintendo Direct to see the first trailer of the Super Mario movie, which shows an official poster

Nintendo has announced that there will be a new Nintendo Direct to reveal The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie.

Coinciding with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, Nintendo will kick off the live stream on Thursday, October 6 at 10:05 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). It’s unclear if the Direct will simply consist of the trailer, or if it will add more information. One thing that Nintendo makes clear is that it will not present any news about its games.

Tune in at 1:05 p.m. PT on 10/6 for a #NintendoDirect: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured). ?️: https://t.co/I868SmSpV2 pic.twitter.com/hqlO0SfLbe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 4, 2022

As you can see in the announcement tweet, we also have a new movie posterwhich shows a bit of his animation style, and perhaps hints at some of the locations we’ll see in the new Illumination movie.

In it, we see a Toad town (including a Toad carrying a backpack similar to Captain Toad’s), some of the iconic hills from the Mario series in suddenly more epic form, some Mario Galaxy-esque floating islands, and of course Of course, Peach’s castle above all else.

Originally announced in 2018, Super Mario: The Movie is being produced by Nintendo and Illumination. The film would resurface again during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, where Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced the film’s cast.

Chris Pratt will take on the lead role (with a different accent), and the cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. We’ll have to wait to see this all-star cast give their best to iconic Nintendo characters, as Illumination and Nintendo pushed the film back to April 2023.