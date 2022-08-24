Announced a new Nintendo Treehouse: event date dedicated to Splatoon 3 and more games

The stream will delve into the Splatoon 3 campaign and introduce new details of the upcoming Splatfest.

Nintendo is throwing all the meat on the grill to promote its imminent Splatoon 3, which will be released on Nintendo Switch next September 9. That is why, in recent weeks, the Japanese company has been expanding the information available about its game with a Direct focused on its chaotic battles and a good handful of data about its maps and weapons.

The Nintendo Treehouse will take place on August 25 at 6:30 p.m.However, the Big N has not finished its work yet. That is why today it surprises us with the announcement of a Nintendo Treehouse that will allow us to learn more about the Splatoon 3 campaign and the levels that will be available in the next Splatfest World Premiere, the next free trial of the title. In this sense, the Nintendo event will begin on August 25th at 18:30Spanish peninsular time.

But beware, Splatoon 3 will not be the only protagonist of the broadcast. After all, the Japanese brand ensures in its latest tweet that the Nintendo Treehouse will also allow us to take a look at the primer gameplay from Harvestella. A life simulation RPG that, scheduled for November 4, invites us to plant and care for crops, do crafts and go on an adventure through a world that changes with each season.

Returning to the ink battles, it should be remembered that players who have enjoyed Splatoon 2 can transfer part of their progress to the third installment of the saga. Beyond this, at 3DJuegos we are already excited to participate again in the most chaotic confrontations of Nintendo Switchand that is why we have prepared an article in which we present 4 ideas to improve Nintendo’s best multiplayer shooter.

More about: Nintendo Treehouse, Nintendo, Splatoon 3, Harvestella and Nintendo Switch.