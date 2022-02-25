Announced a new Pokémon Presents: date and time of the event to celebrate Pokémon Day

The Pokémon Company has confirmed the news, but has not detailed the general content of its broadcast.

Pokémon fans are in luck: a new Pokémon has been confirmed Pokémon Presents for this week. After enjoying a really successful Pokémon Legends: Arceus in markets like Spain, where it has become the best-selling game of the month of January, it seems that the company could give us more news about the franchise surrounding this acclaimed adventure.

The event will be broadcast on February 27 at 3:00 p.m.As shared by the Japanese account of The Pokémon Company on Twitter, the event will coincide with the Pokémon Day 2022 and will take place next Sunday, February 27 at 3:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time (23:00 in Japanese time). Fans of the franchise can watch live through the company’s YouTube channel, as has been done with previous Pokémon Presents.

Not many details have been given about this novelty beyond that it will last for 14 minutes. For the rest, those responsible have not advanced any of the content that we will find, although the community has not been slow to theorize about upcoming games in the franchise or the presentation of the new generation of Pokémon.

Be that as it may, Pokémon intends to surprise us with its broadcast. Until then, we can continue to enjoy a Pokémon Legends: Arceus that breaks the usual line of its own franchise with a proposal most innovative in its history. Because, as we told you in its analysis, the game it has entertained us a lot and, added to all this, it still keeps very curious secrets.

More about: Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Presents and Direct.