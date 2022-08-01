Announced a new Pokémon Presents: date and time to learn more about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The stream will also share information about upcoming Pokémon app updates.

The new Pokémon generation is fast approaching with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. Until now, Nintendo has been raising the expectations of fans with images of the initial Pokémon and some of the creatures that we will see in this territory set in Spain. However, there is still much to share before November 18, the date chosen for the new installments to hit the market.

Bearing this in mind, the company is now preparing a new live show in the form of Pokémon Presents, the format used to publicize news related to the Pokémon world. In this way, those who want to know more about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple should connect to YouTube this August 3 at 3:00 p.m. (peninsular time).

The event will have other protagonists besides Scarlet and PurpleAccording to the announcement posted on Twitter, the Pokémon Presents will consist of “a video presentation with updates of the pokemon apps and video games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.” While all the attention is focused on the next generation of Pokémon, we may also see new additions to the Pokémon Legends: Arceus experience and other initiatives related to the brand of pocket monsters.

What do we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple?

Beyond what has been said, the last trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple in June presented more information about the deliveries that will arrive on Nintendo Switch in November. Here, we had the opportunity to meet the legendary Pokémon and the professor duo that will accompany us on the adventure, although the video also presented four-player co-op and an open world full of possibilities.

In short, the developers are giving us good reasons to keep a close eye on the new generation of pocket monsters. At 3DJuegos we are also excited about this adventure and, as you can read in our impressions of the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple trailer, we believe that all these elements give the saga a little more life.

