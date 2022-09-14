Announced a new Yakuza spin-off that will connect the sixth and eighth main installments, with several changes

Sega has announced Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namea spin-off game coming in 2023. It will connect Yakuza 6 with the upcoming Yakuza 8, and will star Kazuma Kiryu.

In a new trailer, we see Yakuza protagonist Kazuma Kiryu meditating in a temple, asking for forgiveness, having abandoned his name and his past. However, it seems that he is drawn back to perform one last job in the criminal underworld, under the code name Joryu.

It’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam, and it’s about an action and adventure game, unlike the RPGs of the main saga, although details about the gameplay have not been given. “Gaiden” is a term for a side story, and this will be a canon story, set in the events of Yakuza 7. It will explain how Kiryu ends up in Yakuza 8.

Apparentlythe game will be half the size of a main Yakuza title. “You’ll still be able to go into town and hang out, and you’ll have the side quests,” explained a translator for the Sega broadcast.