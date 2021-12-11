Announced Dune: Spice Wars, a new strategy game inspired by Frank Herbert’s novel

The project is carried out by the Shiro Games studio, responsible for the Northgard strategy title.

Among the numerous announcements of new titles unveiled during The Game Awards 2021, we had Dune: Spice Wars, a real-time strategy game inspired by Frank Herbert’s novel. The title is confirmed for PC, and will begin its period of early access in 2022.

There was no mention of a console version of the titleThe title is in charge of Shiro Games, study that gave us the Northgard strategy title in 2019. In Spice Wars, for its part, we will have several factions at our disposal, and our main mission will be to obtain and control the spice on the desolate planet Arrakis.

To achieve this goal, we can resort to not very loyal methods, such as sabotage, espionage and, if we want to go to extremes, the war. All these tricks may seem excessive, but they will be more than common in Spice Wars, and will allow us to have more favorable situations. You can check more details on its official page on Steam.

The title will have a mode multiplayer, but it will not be immediately available in Early Access, as it will focus on single-person gameplay. Spice Wars will also have its own Bell, and we can enjoy it before the official launch. Of course: there was no mention of a version of the title for consoles.

