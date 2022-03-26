Announced GTA +, a GTA Online subscription for PS5 and Xbox Series: details, price and date

After bringing GTA 5 to the next-gen, Rockstar launches once again through its online experience.

Rockstar has set its sights on the new generation of consoles. Just a few days ago it brought us GTA 5 and GTA Online to PS5 and Xbox Series, which brings several graphic improvements to the experience initially launched in 2013. However, the developer does not want to end its next-gen party here and now Announces GTA+: One exclusive subscription for users of these platforms.

According to the Rockstar statement, this new subscription will be available from March 29 and will provide unprecedented benefits to players. In this sense, GTA + members will receive 500,000 GTA $ per month in their Maze Bank account, although they also have the possibility of acquiring properties in Los Santos and its surroundings. All this and much more will be available to users for 5.99 euros per month.

On the other hand, GTA+ members will be able to enjoy exclusive rewards every month, including special vehicle upgrades, discounts, bonus GTA$ & RP and more. As for the news of the first month, which will be observed between the days March 29 and April 27Rockstar offers us the following:

GTA$500,000 which will be automatically deposited into your Maze Bank account.



The Principe Deveste Eight, with the Hao’s Special Works upgrade, before it was available to the public, and the Orange Flipe and CMYK Distortion covers.



The workshop located in La Mesa, which grants you access to various Los Santos Tuners content upgrades. Shop owners will be able to move to La Mesa for free.



Suspension of LS Car Meet fees. Current LS Car Meet members who own GTA+ will receive a GTA$50,000 rebate during the event period.



Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius superyacht at no additional cost.



The Gussét Jersey and the Broker Prolaps Basketball Jersey and Shorts will automatically be added to your wardrobe.



The Transporter deck for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC and TM-02 Khanjali.



A selection of free paints and emblems in the workshop.



3X GTA$ & RP in the Hao’s Special Works series.



2X Reputation in the Car Meet in the Street Racing Series.

To get these rewards, we will only have to visit Legendary Motorsport, Hao’s Special Works, Maze Bank Foreclosures, DockTease and other GTA Online stores. Notably, GTA+ subscribers will also enjoy the upgrades and bonuses which are regularly featured for GTA Online.

In this way, it is clear to us that Rockstar wants follow the command to all users who have been attracted by the features of GTA Online. And they are not few, since GTA V and its online modality have become the most viewed of the year 2021. As for its landing on PS5 and Xbox Series, the developer had already announced some news that will interest those who they began their adventures in the old-gen.

