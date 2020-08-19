Announced Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s death anniversary on August 18, angry family asked these questions

Kolkata: Some members of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s family and many activists are angry with many politicians, including senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, on August 18, marking the death anniversary of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose. Netaji’s great-grandson and activist Indranil Mitra protested, saying, “This is very wrong. There is no question of celebrating Netaji’s death anniversary on this date. Even the Justice Mukherjee Commission has said that Netaji did not die in a plane crash. ” August 18 was celebrated as Netaji’s 75th death anniversary, despite many refusing to acknowledge the fact that his death was due to a plane crash. Many believe that Netaji survived the accident and spent his old age in hiding and his death remains an unsolved mystery. Also Read – Mumbai Rains latest Updates: Jamsadham rain worsens situation in Mumbai, High tide alert in afternoon

Mitra said that it is very disappointing to see people celebrating on August 18 as the death anniversary of the freedom fighter. He said, “The principle of the plane crash was brought by Jawaharlal Nehru and his colleagues, that too so that his post as the Prime Minister of India would be safe. He declared Netaji a war criminal and the theory of Netaji’s death in an air crash was spread across the country, while there was no official information about such a plane crash. ” Mitra also alleged that the then central government spied Netaji’s family for more than two decades to protect the political interests of a particular family. Significantly, there are many theories about how Netaji, who survived the plane crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945, died. There is also a theory that he secretly laid down his life or else he may have died in other ways. Also Read – In the country soon only this Marka helmet will be available, the government has started the process

Dr. Jayant Chaudhary, researcher who is doing research on the writer and Netaji, said that it is very sad to see that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to Netaji on his death anniversary. He said that many senior BJP leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya and others also paid tributes to Netaji on social media, celebrating his death anniversary. He stated that Justice Mukherjee had appeared in the commission’s inquiry that, “as the Commission views on the subordinate inquiry (Article 3 of the Notification), the result of its aforesaid findings will result in the scrutiny of publications relating to the question of Netaji’s death.” Can proceed on the fact that he has died, but he has not died in the alleged plane crash. ” Chaudhary said that the version of the commission has ‘clearly cleared the logic of the plane crash’. He added, “I do not understand why the leaders of the present government and many politicians are believing in this flawed principle.” Also Read – Indian government tightens after accounts of global celebrities, notice sent to Twitter

Netaji’s great-grandson Rajshree Chaudhary also told IANS that there is no question of reviving the plane crash theory. He claimed, “According to the declassified files, Netaji then met many people, including Nikhil Chattopadhyay, son of the revolutionary Virendranath Chattopadhyay in Omsk, Russia, in 1968.” He said, “In the Declassified File of the Prime Minister’s Office there was an affidavit filed by a writer-journalist Narendranath Sindkadak, he was in Moscow between 1966 and 1991. He claimed in Affidavid that Chattopadhyay and his wife had met Bose in the Siberian city 23 years after the alleged plane crash. “

Chaudhary said, “In the affidavit of Sindkadar filed before the Mukherjee Commission in 2000, Chattopadhyay was quoted as saying that Bose was hiding in Russia, as he feared he would be prosecuted as a war criminal in India. ” Netaji’s great-grandson said that after August 18, 1945, many radio speeches of Netaji had appeared. He said that beyond all this, a report in the initial investigation of Netaji’s elder brother Suresh Chandra Bose said that his brother had never died in a plane crash, because no aircraft in Taihaku, Taiwan, on August 18 Neither landed nor any aircraft flew from there.