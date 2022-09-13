Announced new Nintendo Direct: date and time to know the next games for Nintendo Switch

After several days of rumors, Nintendo confirms the broadcast of a new event for this week.

September always arrives loaded with rumours, as it is a month in which events such as the Tokyo Game Show or broadcasts such as the Nintendo Direct are usually held. That is why, after several weeks of speculation by network users, the Big N has ended up confirming a new Direct focused on the games that will be released on Nintendo Switch throughout the next winter.

This Nintendo Direct will last 40 minutes“Tomorrow, starting at 4:00 p.m. PT, we’ll be sharing a new Nintendo Direct presentation with some 40 minutes of information mainly focused on games for Nintendo Switch that will arrive this winter”, comments the Japanese company via social networks. In this way, we can already prepare for a presentation that will take place on September 12 and promises to bring us a lot of content for the hybrid from Nintendo.

What can we expect from this Nintendo Direct? There are not few rumors and speculation that circulate on the net, but the most shared talk about announcements related to the Zelda franchise and surprises about Metroid Prime. We will be able to verify the veracity of this information within a few hours, although it should be remembered that users also expect news from Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Will we finally know the final name of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2?After all, we still don’t know the official name of Link’s next adventure, since Nintendo considers that this information would reveal information about the story. Be that as it may, this new installment is dated for some time in 2023, so it would not surprise us if it was one of the main games of this long-awaited Nintendo Direct. The event can be followed live through 3DJuegos, with the editorial team working to share the main headlines of the broadcast up to the minute.

