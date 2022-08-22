Announced PGA Tour 2K23 with Tiger Woods on the cover: trailer, news and release date

The golf simulator brings the legendary athlete back to the industry in an installment that goes one step further.

2K Sports and HB Studios today announced the launch of PGA Tour 2K23, the new installment of their simulation franchise on this sport that will feature in this edition Tiger Woods as a cover star in an association that, as announced at the time, will go far beyond the promotional. The video game will be available this October 14 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

“Hit the swagest golf courses in PGA Tour 2K23. Now features playable male and female pros including Tiger Woods, new licensed courses, more control options, an authentic PGA Tour MyCAREERcourse designer and new skills and archetypes of MyPLAYER”, we can briefly read about its novelties in the purchase page of the simulator.

PGA Tour 2K now features playable male and female professionalsThere is more to comment. In addition to the five-time Augusta Masters winner, players will be able to control Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, etc., or choose to build your own golfer with a handful of new archetypes to choose from and five new skills to fine-tune the area of ​​experience. “With enough rewards to fill the biggest bunker imaginable, you can deck out your MyPLAYER with all new gear from your favorite brands: Callaway, Wilson, TaylorMade, 100 Thieves, Jordan, and more.”

Lots of golfers to drive, but also courses to visit, with HB Studios promising add to its already extensive library some lavish and iconic locations. “Experience stunning cliffside greens, desert terrain and winding forested regions with challenging conditions for even the best golfers. Travel the world competing against friend and foe on world-renowned courses designed by legendary architects.”

PGA Tour 2K23 playable news

All this is fine, but what about the novelties in its gameplay? So far, PGA Tour 2K23 is known to introduce a 3-click swing system for a more precise swing, in addition to the classic analog swing stick, so you can grab and hit with confidence. Plenty of tutorials and a variety of difficulty settings are also guaranteed for each user to decide which gaming experience to find.

PGA Tour 2K23 promises to deliver unmatched authenticity and realism“Whatever you decide, PGA Tour 2K23 offers unparalleled authenticity and realism for golfers new to the game or those with a low handicap,” says the Canadian development team, which does not forget to design a multiplayer experience to match, with a wide variety of modes. “Smash and run from tee to green in Divot Derby, join an Online Society and take part in seasonal tournaments, or go wild with a four-player Scramble. Whether you’re competing against yourself or others, welcome to the table! ranking!”

Various editions of PGA Tour 2K23

Like NBA 2K, or looking at EA the FIFA saga, PGA Tour 2K23 will have several editions to reserve, each with incentives to know about.

PGA Tourk 2K22 (59.99 euros on PC / 69.99 euros on PS4 & XOne / 79.99 euros on PS5 & XSeries) — Includes the basic game, and with its reservation gives access to the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack (Michael Jordan playable and four Common level Golf Ball Sleeves).

(59.99 euros on PC / 69.99 euros on PS4 & XOne / 79.99 euros on PS5 & XSeries) — Includes the basic game, and with its reservation gives access to the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack (Michael Jordan playable and four Common level Golf Ball Sleeves). Deluxe Edition (99 euros) — Includes the base game with access to both generations, 3-day early access, in addition to the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, the Golden Club Pack and the Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack, which includes the amount of 1300 VC (virtual currency ), a hockey-style golf club, a gold baseball cap, and three rare golf ball sleeves.

(99 euros) — Includes the base game with access to both generations, 3-day early access, in addition to the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, the Golden Club Pack and the Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack, which includes the amount of 1300 VC (virtual currency ), a hockey-style golf club, a gold baseball cap, and three rare golf ball sleeves. Tiger Woods Edition — Only available on digital, includes all Standard and Deluxe Edition content, 3-day early access, the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, plus the Tiger Woods Bonus Pack (which includes a set of Tiger Woods TylorMade wedges, a T-shirt TW Golf by Nike and three epic golf ball cases), plus the Sunday Tiger Woods Signature Pack, which includes a red polo shirt, black pants, a black hat, TW Golf shoes by Nike, a TW Golf belt by Nike and Tiger Bridgestone’s own golf ball.

As we indicated at the beginning, PGA Tour 2K23 has been developed in close collaboration with Tiger Woods, “main motivation to take this franchise to the next level”, who puts his face back to a video game after his long-standing partnership with EA. We will see the result this coming October. Let’s remember that EA Sports also plans to return to this sport with EA Sports PGA Tour.

