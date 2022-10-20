Announced Silent Hill: Townfall, new game in the saga developed by Annapurna Interactive and No Code Studios

Konami has announced multiple projects from its quintessential horror franchise, and one of the ones that has drawn the most attention is Silent Hill: Townfallwhich will be a new installment developed by the renowned studio Annapurna Interactive (Stray, Outer Wilds, Neon White) and No Code Studios (Stories Untold, Observation).

Besides of Silent Hill: Townfall Reveal Trailerwhich you can see below (and first in Spanish), not much information has been given about the game, which “will offer a new perspective” of the iconic horror franchise by Annapurna and No Code.

It has been promised that there will be more Silent Hill: Townfall news in the futurealthough it has not been specified when.

We have also known the announcement of the Silent Hill 2 remake developed by Bloober Team, Silent Hill: Ascension and more.