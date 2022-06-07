Announcement and Trailer for Escape from Tarkov: Arena, an Indie War Simulator Shooter for PC

Battlestate Games is preparing an authentic battle of modern gladiators to launch this year on PC.

By surprise, the Russian team at Battlestate Games presents Escape from Tarkov: Arena, an independent title of the beloved military-themed action-tactical video game. It is defined in its first teaser-trailer as a first-person multiplayer shooter where you have to take sides in a kind of battle between modern gladiators organized by the mysterious Arena Masters group led by The Host.

The details about the video game are still somewhat brief, but they do allow us to glimpse a proposal with PvP and cooperative play modeswith a game structure based on “sessions”. In this way, we can expect the classic offer in team deathmatch multiplayer shooters, although we will still have to wait for Battlestate Games to talk in depth about the FPS.

Despite its independence from the original video game, Battlestate Games does promise links for those who are regular users of Escape from Tarkov. Thus, they will be able to unlock unique weapons and equipment, and even play with their own character in the war simulator. In addition, it will be free for those who have gone through the box and purchased Edge of Darkness Limited Edition, with a sale price of 109.99 euros. In other words, it will not be free for the rest of Escape from Tarkov users.

Accompanying the news you can see a first gameplay preview of the video game, as well as several images. The shooter guarantees to have the much-loved mechanics of the original title. No release date, but Escape from Tarkov: Arena is expected to launch a first phase of testing with the public on PC this fall.

