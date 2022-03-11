Announcement and trailer for Exoprimal, a tribute to Dino Crisis with the new Capcom game with dinosaurs

Players will join forces to fight hundreds of these reptiles in a future world.

With hundreds of dinosaurs running in packs and thirsty for blood, Capcom has been the first great protagonist of the new State of Play, revealing Exoprimal, a video game of cooperative action which pits players equipped with exo armor against these fierce reptiles in an urban setting. One of those crazy ideas that can result in a fun game.

The gameplay trailer It already shows us massive battles against dozens of creatures, including a T-Rex, which we must face with energy shields and various fire and melee weapons. “Run the year 2043. For unknown reasons, mysterious vortices have opened, releasing endless swarms of dinosaurs over the modern world,” Capcom itself reports on the PlayStation Blog. “We are about to witness a fierce fight for survival among the brave ex-soldiers of the near future. and the ferocious creatures from the distant past that threaten to wipe out humanity.”

All suits are built with team play in mindPlayers will have various exo armors at their disposal with their own unique characteristics, forcing them to cooperate with allies to maximize damage and defense. “Exoprimal focuses on cooperative multiplayer gameplay where each exo-armor has a clearly defined role,” says Capcom. “For example, the aptly named pathblocker exoarmor: not only is its massive frame built like a tank, but its shield can hold hundreds of velociraptors to protect its comrades. All the suits are built with the team play in mind and each of them have unique abilities and weapons that represent their different specializations.”

Change exo armor during the match

One of the most interesting features of the game has to do with the possibility of changing armor during the game to adapt to changing combat situations. This will allow players to “adjust their composition on the fly or turn things around if their approach isn’t working.”

The video mentions PlayStation 5 and PS4, with a planned launch in 2023but it is not ruled out that the video game will also be released on other platforms.

