Announcement and trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, a survival game with very interesting ideas

You will have to watch the noise you generate so as not to wake up the horrors of Moria.

With the premiere of a new series of The Lord of the Rings on the horizon, fans of this legendary work of fantasy written by J.R.R. Tolkien they have before them another new game that joins those already known, this one with a radically different proposal to what we have seen to date with the license, because The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria bets on survival and cooperative multiplayer , to take us to the Fourth Age of Middle Earth.

You can play alone or with friends“Reclaim the home of the dwarves in Moria”, says the motto that gives rise to this new Lord of the Rings video game. summoned by Gimliplayers “take control of a group of dwarves on a quest to reclaim Moria’s lost loot”, a dark automatically generated scenario procedural so that each game in this game of the Lord of the Rings saga is different from the previous one. Whether alone or in the company of friends, we will have to search for resources and make new equipment to delve into the depths of the mines.

But be careful because mining generates noiseand the sound that breaks the silence of the calm depths threatens to awaken the dangers below: where there is noise”, reads the official description of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, “there is combat“. Taking this into account, this survival game poses the challenges of the genre but with the setting and stories of Middle-earth. So you will not only have to search for resources to make better weapons and excavation equipment, you also need to hunt for food, control the hours of sleep underground, the temperature and as we said, also the noise.

Noise plays an important role in Return to MoriaThe Free Range Games study has also highlighted the importance of lighting to move safely through an environment in which its natural state is the absolute darkness. With the orcs as the main enemies to beat, the game promises to discover the secrets behind “the shadow inside the mountain”. Options also sound promising. building because in addition to creating our own base of operations to work, we will have the opportunity to rebuild the glory of Moria and the kingdom of Khazad-dûm.

Weapons, magic and other items from The Lord of the Rings

Of course we will have abundant options to create weapons and defensive equipment that increases our chances of survival. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will also allow us to discover magical artifacts such as swords “that glow when orcs are near, maps with the location of long-dormant Mithril veins, books with forgotten crafting plans, and amulets that give you strength or wisdom.”

The dwarves will be able to create machinery to extract gold, iron and essential precious stones to make the best objects in the game. Interested? At the moment we have the first images and a trailer of this exclusive PC game that is scheduled to be released in 2023. It will also do so with extensive customization options so that each player can design the dwarf of their dreams.

This new release joins others known as The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which bets on adventure and stealth, or the new RPG of The Lord of the Rings in which Electronic Arts is working.

