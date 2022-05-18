Announcement and trailer for The Valiant, a strategy video game in times of the crusades

Kite Games and THQ Nordic are working on this squad-based RTS to be released on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

The creators of Sudden Strike 4 leave World War II behind and travel back to the 13th century, during the Crusades, for The Valiant, a squad-based real-time strategy video game with a heavy focus on tactics and RPG elements. No release date yet, it will hit stores for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

“Embark on a journey of brotherhood and redemption in The Valiant, a squad-based RTS set in 13th century Europe and the Middle East. Command and level up your medieval knights as you battle in an epic single player campaign and put your skills to the test online in the cooperative multiplayer and PvP modes“, they present from Kite Games and THQ Nordic in their description.

The Valiant proposes to take the role of Theodoric of Akenburga veteran of the crusades who must return to arms and reunite his team after an ancient artifact falls into the wrong hands, forcing the protagonist to embark on a journey that will take him across all of Christendom.

With no base building, the RTS rewards carefully choosing the forces to engage in combat on each mission, as well as thinking about what talents and gear to bestow on each hero in the party, with up to three skill trees per character to develop, enough for each user to find their style of play.

Accompanying the news can be seen a first plot trailer, as well as another gameplay where the hectic pace of The Valiant’s combat is recorded. Without a release date, it will come to PC through Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. In the meantime, you can take a look at the work of Kite Games by reading the analysis of Sudden Strike 4, a good strategy game in real time that knows how to thrill with some of its spectacular historical battles.

If you like the squad-based RTS genre, Ancestors Legacy also hit stores in 2018, with a greater prominence of the Vikings.

More about: The Valiant, Kite Games and THQ Nordic.