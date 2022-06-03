Announcement and trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, the first CRPG in the Games Workshop universe

Owlcat Games, creators of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will bet on the traditional role on PC and consoles.

If you are fond of More classic RPG and you’ve spent years painting miniatures under a gooseneck, you’re in luck, because Games Workshop’s rich universe will be adapted to the CRPG in a old-fashioned role-playing game with turn-based combat a cargo de Owlcat Games, creadores de Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous y Pathfinder: Kingmaker.

This has been one of the great surprises of the Warhammer Skulls 2022 Showcase. “We are very excited to open a new chapter in the history of Owlcat Games. Working on a universe as remarkable as Warhammer 40,000 is a great honor, but also a responsibility and a challenge for us as a team“Oleg Shpilchevsky, head of Owlcat Games, shared in a press release.

“The grim darkness of the 41st Millennium is a harsh place of boundless evil, untold sacrifices, and large-scale threats and challenges that seamlessly morph into a thrilling RPG narrative that allows exceptional freedom of choice for the playerShpilchevsky noted: “We strive to bring to the game everything fans of the CRPG genre have come to love and expect: fateful decisions, non-linear storylines, a strong and diverse cast of partners along with addictive and complex gameplay systems to master.”

An exciting narrative RPG that allows exceptional freedomOleg Shpilchevsky, director of Owlcat GamesWarhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will take us to the Koronus Expanse, a dangerous region of the Koronus Expanse, an uncharted area on the borders of the Empire. A Space Marine, Aeldari scout, or Sister of Battle They will be some of the characters that we will meet in the game. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is coming to PC and consoles, although no release date or specific consoles have yet been confirmed. The Founder’s Packs for PC are already available from the Owlcat Games website, and they will give us access to Alpha and Beta versions of the game.

If you want to know more about the work of the creators of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, at 3DJuegos you have available the analysis of their latest RPG, Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous, a commitment to fantasy with epic battles against demons.

More about: Warhammer 40,000, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Games Workshop, CRPG and RPG.