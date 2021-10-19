Announcement of monetary help for farmers on this state, know how much cash shall be given

Monetary Help For Farmers: The Gujarat authorities on Tuesday introduced a reduction package deal for farmers in 4 districts the place plants had been broken because of heavy rains closing month. The federal government mentioned that they’d be given a reimbursement of Rs 13,000 in keeping with hectare.Additionally Learn – PM Kisan: How To Get Credit score With Kisan Credit score Card, How To Practice For KCC In SBI

A central authority free up mentioned that underneath the 'Agriculture Aid Package deal', farmers affected because of over the top rains in 4 districts can be given a reimbursement of Rs 13,000 in keeping with hectare and a most reimbursement of 2 hectares.

In view of the wear and tear to plants in some spaces of Gujarat because of heavy rains in September, the state authorities had ordered an agricultural harm survey. The state authorities on Tuesday introduced that 4 districts — Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Porbandar — can be lined underneath the 'Agriculture Aid Package deal'.

