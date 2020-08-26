Announcement of new dates of lockdown in West Bengal, know when and what will be opened, what will be closed

Lockdown Update West Bengal: In West Bengal, the Mamta government has cleared the situation on what will be open and what will be closed. The Mamata Banerjee government has imposed a number of restrictions in view of the worsening situation with Corona Virus. At present, orders have been given to keep all educational institutions closed. School-college-university will be closed till 20 September. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the restrictions that are in place now, will continue till September 20. Also Read – Shibu Soren is in Delhi Recruitment, Jharkhand Minister’s statement, Mall-Hotel should reopen

Along with this, Mamta Banerjee has also announced three new dates of lockdown. These dates are 7, 11 and 12 September. There will be a complete lockdown in West Bengal on these three days. That is, any kind of offices, markets will not open. Everything will be closed.

In view of the state of Corona in the state, necessary protocols are being followed. Mamta Banerjee has indicated to remove the ban on metro trains and air. He said that all the important things are being followed. In such a situation, the restrictions on the metro can be removed soon.