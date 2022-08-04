Announcement, trailer and details of AEW: Fight Forever, the return to wrestling of veterans of WWE 2K

Yuke’s and THQ Nordic will be in charge of developing and editing the first great All Elite Wrestling video game.

More American wrestling! Yuke’s and THQ Nordic, in the company of All Elite Wrestling, today announced the launch of AEW: Fight Forever, a video game that we knew of its existence months ago, but it was not until today that it has presented part of its strengths to convince to the public in PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch on a date to be determined.

“Developed by Yuke’s, creators of numerous multi-million selling wrestling games – in reference to several installments of the WWE saga, now in charge of Visual Concepts and 2K – AEW: Fight Forever combines that nostalgic feeling of wrestling games arcade with innovative spikes and offensive moves of All Elite Wrestling”, we can read in the description of the title on Steam.

Cooperative combat and Career mode among its game modesAEW: Fight Forever incorporates a roster of legends and rising stars of the American free-roam to participate in singles, tag team, three, four, ladder, casino, with falls always valid, without light, with deaths by explosion barbed wire, cooperative online multiplayer. Yuke’s also guarantees the inclusion of a Career mode with enough depth in its missionas well as a wide range of customization modes, mini-games, and daily and weekly challenges.

“I am grateful and excited to have the opportunity to work with AEW, who have breathed new life into the professional wrestling industry, and the THQ brand, with whom we created an entire era of games in the genre,” said Yukinori Taniguchi of Yuke’s, promising to work hard to recreate the appeal of AEW within a video game at the highest level. “We hope that fans will enjoy experiencing the most advanced technology and the next evolution in the genre“.

Accompanying the news can be seen a first trailer, as well as several images of the project. At the moment there are no more details to share. Let’s remember that this year WWE 2K22 for PC and consoles has arrived in stores, and with a good note.

More about: AEW: Fight Forever, AEW, Yuke’s and THQ Nordic.