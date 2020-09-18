Announcing The Top 7 Of “I-LAND”: The New Group ENHYPEN

Mnet’s “I-LAND” has introduced the members of its remaining boy group!

Mnet’s “I-LAND” is an “statement actuality program” and the primary mission by BELIF+, which is a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Massive Hit Leisure.

On September 18, the reside finale of “I-LAND” featured the announcement that the brand new boy group fashioned by way of the present can be known as ENHYPEN. The which means of the identify was described as, “Similar to hyphens join completely different phrases to make new meanings, members of ENHYPEN will join, uncover one another, and develop collectively.”

9 contestants of the present had made it by way of to the finale, and solely seven might take spots in ENHYPEN.

See who made the group under!

1. Jungwon

2. Jay

3. Jake

4. Ni-ki

5. Heeseung

6. Sunghoon

7. Sunoo

The first six have been chosen by international viewers, with Sunoo making it because the producers’ alternative.

What do you consider the ultimate outcomes of “I-LAND”?

