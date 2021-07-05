Annu Kapoor Wiki, Age, Spouse, Kids, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra

Anil Kapoor, upper most often referred to as Annu Kapoor, is an Indian actor, television anchor, film director, and a film manufacturer. He’s largest recognized for web internet hosting the tune reality provide “Antakshari” (1993-2006).

Wiki/Biography

Annu Kapoor was once born on Monday, 20 February 1956 (age 64 years; as in 2020) in Itwara, Bhopal. His zodiac sign is Pisces. As a baby, Annu wanted to grow to be a surgeon or an IAS officer. Nonetheless, he had to surrender his analysis after elegance 10 due to his family’s deficient financial state of affairs. Temporarily, Annu started doing unusual jobs like selling tea at a tea stall, selling dummy currencies, running a small fire-cracker retailer, and selling lottery tickets. Later, his father insisted him to join his theatre company. After operating at his father’s theatre company for a while, Annu joined the National Faculty of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, where his elder brother, Ranjit Kapoor, was once already a pupil. In 1981, Kapoor carried out the serve as of a 70-year-old guy inside the level play “Ek Ruka Hua Faisla.” The film director Shyam Benegal noticed his potency inside the play and supplied him to play a role in his film “Mandi” (1983).

Physically Glance

Most sensible (approx.): 5′ 4″

Hair Colour: Salt & Pepper

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Family & Caste

Annu Kapoor is a Punjabi from his father’s side and a Bengali Brahmin from his mother’s side.

Parents & Siblings

Annu’s father, Madanlal Kapoor, was once the owner of a travelling Parsi Theatre Company. His mother, Kamal Shabnam Kapoor, was once an Urdu teacher and a talented classical singer. His father truly were given right here from Peshawar (Pakistan). He (Annu’s father) motivated his partner (Annu’s mother) to review Urdu, Persian, and Arabic languages. Annu has two brothers. His elder brother, Ranjit Kapoor, is a screenwriter and a film director. His younger brother, Nikhil Kapoor, is a lyricist and a writer. Annu moreover has a sister, Seema Kapoor, who’s an actress.

Relationships, Partner & Kids

Annu Kapoor won married to an American girl, Anupama in 1992. The couple has 3 sons, Maahir Kapoor, Kavam Kapoor, and Evaan Kapoor. The couple won divorced after only a few years in their marriage.

Annu, later, tied the knot with Arunita Mukherjee. The couple has a daughter, Aradhita Kapoor. Without reference to marrying, Arunita, Annu was once in mounted touch along side his first partner, Anupama, which ended in a divorce between Annu and Arunita. In 2008, Annu remarried his first partner, Anupama.

Career

Theatre

As a part of his father’s Parsi theatre company, Annu worked in quite a few Parsi plays like “Laila Majnu,” “Harischandra,” “Shirin-Farhad,” “Bhakta Prahlad,” “Dahi Wali,” and “Qatl-e-Tamizan.” He has moreover featured in trendy plays like “Antim Yatra,” “3 Sisters,” “The Great God Brown,” “The Zoo Tale,” and “Ek Ruka Hua Faisla.” At the side of appearing, Anu has moreover directed only a few theatre plays.

Television

Annu made his television debut in 1980’s with Doordarshan’s TV serial “Khari-Khari.” Therefore, he seemed in TV serials like “Darpan,” “Phatichar,” “Param Vir Chakra,” “Wheel Excellent Shrimati,” “Ek Se Badkar Ek,” and “Golden Length With Annu Kapoor.”

Annu received huge popularity by means of web internet hosting the truth TV provide “Close Up Antakshari.”

Films

Annu made his film debut in 1983 with Shyam Benegal’s film “Mandi.” Next, he seemed in films like “Betaab” (1983), “Mashaal” (1984), “Utsav” (1984), “Arjun” (1985), “Chameli Ki Shaadi” (1986), “Susman” (1987), and “Tezaab” (1988).

A couple of of his not unusual Hindi films embody “Mr. India” (1987) “The Very good Murder” (1988) “Ram Lakhan” (1989) “Dil Ki Baazi” (1993) “Waqt Hamara Hai” (1993) “Darr” (1993) “Om Jai Jagadish” (2002) and “7 Khoon Maaf” (2011).

In 2012, Annu carried out the serve as of ‘Dr. Baldev Chaddha’ inside the Bollywood film “Vicky Donor.”

Excluding being an actor, he’s moreover a director. Annu has directed the film “Abhay (The Fearless)” (1994) for which he acquired the V. Shantaram Award for “Greatest Director.” The film moreover won the 1994 National Film Award for “Greatest Kids’s Film.”

Controversies

In 2018, Annu Kapoor landed into a topic for sharing his perspectives over the alternate of names of towns and railway stations. Annu referred to as it meaningless and discussed that each one victors left in the back of an imprint in their rule. He further discussed,

The country’s unique identify is Bharat. The names like Hindustan and India were given by means of invaders.”

Without reference to being married to his 2nd partner, Arunita, Annu was once in mounted touch along side his first partner, Anupama. When Arunita were given right here to learn about it, Annu started abusing her. He even burdened Arunita to move once more to her dad and mom in Kolkata along side their daughter, Aradhita.

Awards & Honours

V. Shantaram Award for ‘Greatest Director’ for the film “Abhay (The Fearless)”

National Film Award for ‘Greatest Kids’s Film’ for the film “Abhay (The Fearless)” (1995)

For the film “Vicky Donor”

National Film Award for ‘Greatest Supporting Actor’ (2013)

Filmfare Award for ‘Greatest Supporting Actor’ (2013)

Visual display unit Award for ‘Greatest Comedian’ for the film

Celebrity Guild Award for ‘Greatest Supporting Actor’ for the film

Celebrity Guild Award for ‘Greatest Actor in a Comic Serve as’ for the film

Events of India Film Award for ‘Greatest Supporting Actor’ for the film

IIFA Award for ‘Greatest Supporting Actor’ (2013)

Signature

Favourite Problems

Cuisine(s): Continental, Italian, Indian

Foods: Lucknowi Biryani, Kakori Kebab, Sheermal

Dessert(s): Jalebi, Gulab Jamun

Eating place(s): Indigo and Pizza Explicit in Mumbai, Gulati in Delhi

Adventure Holiday spot: Switzerland

Data/Trivialities

His spare time activities embody learning and travelling.

Annu has acquired spherical seven awards for his film, “Vicky Donor” (2012). He carried out the serve as of a fertility an expert doctor inside the film.

Annu Kapoor was once a chainsmoker previous. He used to smoke spherical 20 cigarettes an afternoon. Nonetheless, he gave up smoking in 2007 due to nicely being related issues.

Annu is normally spotted eating alcohol on numerous occasions.



Annu Kapoor follows a non-vegetarian meals routine.

Reportedly, Annu moved to Mumbai in 1982 with merely Rs. 419.25 in his pocket.

In December 2018, Kapoor landed proper right into a war of words with the director and manufacturer Kunal Kohli at the gadgets of “Ek Se Badhkar Ek – Chota Packet Bada Dhamaka” on account of Kunal was once no longer pleased with Annu’s number of giving grace marks to a contestant named Tanmay.

Annu Kapoor’s first partner, Anupama is 13 years younger than him.

Annu Kapoor has hosted a gift, “Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor” at the radio channel 92.7 BIG FM. Right through the prevailing, he used to talk about vintage Bollywood films and its tune.

Annu’s sister, Seema Kapoor, was once married to the veteran actor Om Puri for a twinkling of an eye.

Kapoor has produced a musical contest for youngsters, “Aao Jhoomein Gaayen” for SAB TV. He has moreover produced a Bengali musical talent-hunt provide, “Gaan Gaao Taaka Naao” on Rupashi Bangla TV.

Annu published all through an interview that he had under no circumstances voted in any election. When asked regarding the function for no longer casting a vote, Kapoor discussed,

Because of I don’t need to elect between don**certain and mu**sI only need to elect one of the crucial best possible. This country elects corrupt folks.” He further discussed, I’m a unfastened guy of a unfastened country. It’s my right kind to vote or not to vote for anyone. This is my right kind and it is going to in all probability’t be taken away.”

In an interview, Annu shared that the film director Satish Kaushik and the actor Rumi Jaffery have been his only two pals inside the film industry.

He moreover shared in an interview that his mother’s salary as an Urdu teacher was once only Rs. 40 a month.

His grandfather, Dr Kripa Ram Kapoor, was once a doctor inside the British army at some stage in the British rule in India. His greatgrandfather, Lala Ganga Ram Kapoor, was once a progressive and was once hanged till loss of life by means of the British government. His maternal grandfather had served for the reason that ‘Pradhan’ of the state of Tikamgarh.

Annu shared all through an interview that his father stepped into the sector of recreational by means of making an investment Rs. 25,000 in 1947. His father started a Parsi other people theatre company, and then, folks started recognising them as ‘Nautankiwalas.’ His grandmother was once no longer totally glad his father’s number of starting a theatre company and chucked him out of the house.

Annu is a well-read explicit particular person. He has be told the Vedas, the Upanishads, and the Quran for as many as 14 events.

Kapoor shared all through an interview that he was once in favour of ‘euthanasia.’ He discussed that the day he would truly really feel that he was once dragging his lifestyles and that lifestyles was once a burden, he would stop residing.