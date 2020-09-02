Annual Time100 List Makes Television Debut in ABC Special

The annual Time100 listing of the world’s most influential folks is getting the TV remedy with an hourlong ABC particular on Sept. 22, the identical day that that the complete listing might be launched on Time.com.

“We’re elated to be partnering with Time to deliver the coveted Time100 listing to primetime for the primary time in its historical past,” stated Rob Mills, senior vice chairman of other sequence, specials and late evening at ABC Leisure. “Amidst this unprecedented yr, we hope that viewers at house is not going to solely be entertained however really feel impressed by the affect that the honorees of the 2020 Time100 listing have made on the world.”

The particular will function clips and unique interviews with every honoree, musical performances, a historical past of the annual listing, recaps of the largest tales of 2020, and appearances from earlier years’ honorees. The print journal that includes the Time100 listing hits newsstands on Sept. 25.

Final yr’s honorees included Naomi Osaka, BTS, Greta Thunberg, Michelle Obama, William Barr and Disney government chairman Bob Iger.

“As we proceed to construct on the exceptional success of our previous Time100 occasions and new Time100 Talks sequence, we stay up for persevering with to develop the attain and affect of the Time100 with ABC and a singular sequence of Time100 Talks to have a good time this yr’s listing,” stated TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

Time Studios, the TV and movie arm of the media outlet, will produce the “Time100” particular.

“In a yr in which we’re sadly unable to convene the Time100 neighborhood collectively in individual, we’re excited to have a good time the extraordinary achievements of the members of this yr’s listing with a brand-new expertise on ABC that can permit extra folks to take part than ever earlier than,” stated Ian Orefice, president of Time Studios.

Added Dan Macsai, Time government editor and editorial director of the Time100: “The 2020 Time100 listing will acknowledge the extraordinariness of this yr, and we stay up for bringing collectively new honorees and Time100 alumni for important conversations on harnessing the ability of affect to forge real progress.”