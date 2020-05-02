Anonymous Content Implements Layoffs, Pay Cuts Due to Coronavirus – Variety

Anonymous Content has laid off roughly 15% of its employees due to the coronavirus pandemic, Variety has discovered. As well as, Anonymous has applied a short lived compensation discount amongst executives, with the corporate’s companions shouldering the deepest pay cuts.

The layoffs are throughout all the firm’s divisions, which embody expertise, tv, movement image, literary, media rights, and business manufacturing and branded leisure. Staffers had been knowledgeable of the layoffs on Friday. Anonymous employs roughly 190 individuals. It is just the most recent in an extended line of leisure firms which have undertaken layoffs, pay cuts, and furloughs as COVID-19 has floor manufacturing to a halt and left film theaters shuttered. That’s resulted in employees reductions all over the place, from the Walt Disney Firm to ViacomCBS to Endeavor.

In a be aware to employees, the corporate’s companions wrote, “The way forward for Anonymous Content is shiny, as our firm is comprised of a number of the business’s most inventive and devoted individuals. We have now full confidence that Anonymous Content, and the leisure business as an entire, will emerge from this disaster stronger than ever.”

In addition they wrote: “Our business is clearly evolving quickly, accelerated by the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19. Anonymous Content has taken steps to strengthen its basis.”

Anonymous Content produces and develops movies, reveals and different content material, in addition to manages such prime expertise as Emma Stone, Samuel L. Jackson, Anna Faris, Invoice Condon, Austin Butler and Mahershala Ali. Its listing of credit consists of “True Detective,” “Highlight,” “The Revenant,” “Mr. Robotic” and “Schitt’s Creek.”