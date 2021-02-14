Another Alisson blooper cost Liverpool dearly: his brutal clash with a teammate ended in a rival’s goal

Alisson Becker’s unusual blooper that ended in a goal by Vardy

New defeat of the mighty Liverpool on the Premier League. The set led by Jürgen Klopp accumulated his third consecutive fall and again the Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker is the target of most criticism for a mistake in the match against Leicester. In a key duel of the upper zone of the English championship, the goalkeeper of the Canarinha gave a goal to Jamie Vardy in an unusual way.

The Reds They had started in advantage with so much of the Egyptian Mohammed Salah after a great attendance of Roberto Firmino. But it did not last long, since James Maddison equalized the score and, minutes later, the dramatic play that mentally destroyed the team of Jürgen Klopp: Albrighton long ball, Alisson left the area to clear, but collided with his partner Ozan Kabak and in the rebound it was taken advantage of by the scorer of the Leicester.

Becker was already at the center of criticism after his weak performance in 4-1 loss to Manchester City, where he was responsible for two of the four goals for the team led by Pep Guardiola. After a difficult week, the goalkeeper could not raise his level and had another afternoon to forget. Klopp He was furious from the substitute bench.

Alisson’s mistakes in Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Liverpool

“Alisson has saved our lives many times, but tonight he made two mistakes. It is also true that we did not give him many options, especially in the first one. The second … there is no real explanation … maybe his feet were cold or something “, the German coach had declared in the week after falling against the Citizens. Becker was a fundamental pillar in Liverpool champion of the Premier League and of the Champions League. In addition, he is the usual goalkeeper of the Brazil team who raised the America’s Cup 2019.

The blooper went viral on social media and the Brazilian was compared to Loris Karius. The former German goalkeeper of Liverpool, with present in Union Berlin, had made two incredible mistakes in the 2017/18 Champions League final against Real Madrid, where he first gave the ball to Karim Benzema and then he missed a shot from Gareth Bale that went to the center of the arch.

