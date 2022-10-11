Another bad news for the Argentine team: Ángel Di María was injured in the Juventus match

*The moment in which Di María felt pain in his right leg

Bad news in the Argentine team. In the midst of uncertainty due to the physical discomfort of Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala, this Tuesday Ángel Di María left an image of concern in the match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa for the fourth date of the Champions League. The 34-year-old left-hander walked off the field in pain just 22 minutes into the game.

El Fideo felt discomfort in his right leg when he was running towards the ball and immediately stopped his run, raised his hand and asked to be substituted. This happens when there is almost a month left for the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

Article in development