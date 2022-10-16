Another blow to freedom of expression in Venezuela: the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro closed 34 radio stations in recent months

The dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro closed 34 radio stations in recent months (Archive)

The National College of Journalists of Venezuela (CNPVEN) denounced this Saturday that the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro closed 34 radio stations in recent months. Through his account on the social network Twitter, he detailed the number of closures and the states where these abuses occurred.

“The Maduro government continues to attack freedom of expression, the right to information and access to information in Venezuela. In recent months, at the National Association of Journalists we have been denouncing and observing with concern a escalation in the closure of radio stations that only in the month of September they counted 16, being the most affected state Zulia, followed by Sucre”, he indicated.

And he continued: “In the month of July in Cojedes, 14 stations were closed. In Portuguesa 2 recently and 2 are added in Carabobo, yesterday Union Radio Valencia 105.3 FM Play Top Radio 91.5 FMwhich would add up to 34 stations closed in recent months only in 5 states of the country”.

“This evidences, without a doubt, a new government attack of its so-called ‘communicational hegemony’ executed by Conatel (the National Telecommunications Commission of Venezuela) and that, it is nothing more than to continue bringing informational and communicational obscurantism to the entire country”, he said.

The messages of the National College of Journalists of Venezuela on Twitter

Then he underlined that, “to all this, Added to this are the selective blockades that are applied daily to the different information portals and the constant power and Internet failures.which undoubtedly contribute to the policy of censorship promoted by the Venezuelan State that has placed us on the greatest threshold of information obscurantism.”

The National Association of Journalists denounced in another message: “To all this is added that the national headquarters of the CNP Cantv took away the 2 telephone lines and has had no Internet for more than 4 months, the proceedings before the telephone have been unsuccessful and less the public complaints. We denounce that the closure of 34 stations in recent months, selective blockades, electricity and Internet failures show that CENSORSHIP IN VENEZUELA is intensifying”.

And he concluded: “We remind citizens that informing is not a crime and that freedom of expression and information are human rights guaranteed in the Constitution.”

A protest for freedom of expression in Venezuela (Archive)

Without democracy there is no freedom of the press, one cannot think without the other. And, as democracy broke down in Venezuela, the same was happening with freedom of expression.

The data is overwhelming, all the reliable sources -Reporters Without Borders, the Press and Society Institute of Venezuela, the prestigious NGO Espacio Público, for example- show the same scenario: one in which journalists are persecuted by the security forces, censorship bodies trace back to commas of what is thought in social networks, critical media lose their licensesthey stay out of paper to print or their equipment is stolen, journalists are imprisoned and torturedmany are forced to exile and society from one moment to another stays No internet connection.

This is how Venezuelans live, in the informative obscurantism.

“Violence against journalists has no cost in Venezuela. If a police officer beats up a journalist in the street, you will not find any official who condemns or questions him. There is a task of permanent intimidation”, he explained to Infobae in an interview published in 2020 Carlos Correa, president of Espacio Público, the NGO that promotes freedom of expression, the right to information and social responsibility in the media. The organization, a reference on the matter in Venezuela, documents the attacks on journalists and warns about the situation on a daily basis.

The preferred victims of the regime are the critical local media, but also the large platforms consolidated worldwide. For example, Infobae is censored in Venezuela. On October 10, 2014, the regime blocked access to the site throughout its territory and, since then, it has been banned.

Between 2014 and 2019, Venezuela fell 32 places in the World Press Freedom Index prepared by Reporters Without Borders, ranking 147th out of 180 countries. The documented cases -they explain- include intimidation, judicial harassment and direct threats. Most of the victims were journalists.

KEEP READING:

Venezuela’s currency devalued 3% against the dollar in the last month and has already lost 44% in the year

The UN revealed that there are 7.1 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees and that more than half do not have access to three daily meals