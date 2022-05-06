Another candidate for the Puskás Award: Sebastián Sáez’s acrobatic goal that will fight to be the best of the year

Union La Calera was left with a great victory against Banfield in the South of Greater Buenos Aires and dreams of qualifying for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The Chilean team leads Group C with 8 points, followed by Santos (7), Universidad Católica de Ecuador (4) and lastly Drill with 3.

The only goal of the game was made by Argentine striker Sebastián Sáez, through an acrobatic goal worthy of the Puskás Award. The experienced 37-year-old footballer, who emerged in Federal Shooting (2006-07) and passing through Central Córdoba of his native Santiago del Estero (2007-11) and workshops (2011-12), scored a real goal as a Chilean, with a posture rarely seen and that already travels the world.

Sebastián Sáez is a recognized soccer player in Chile, where he spent a large part of his career. After his beginnings in Argentine soccer, he went to the trans-Andean country where he played for about ten years, with a brief step in between in Qatar (Al-Wakrah SC between 2013 and 2016) and in the United Arab Emirates (he played in the Emirates Club between 2016 and 2018).

But his greatest recognition was achieved on the Chilean courts, where he defended the colors of Bold Italiano (2012-13), Catholic University (2018-19, until your arrival to the current cast Union La Calera in 2020 and until the present, where he scored 16 goals in 28 games. A very good performance by the Argentine Sebastián Sáez, who was put on everyone’s lips for the tremendous goal he scored at the Florencio Sola stadium.

Chronicle of the match:

Banfield fell to Unión La Calera of Chile 1-0, at the Florencio Sola stadium, for the fourth date of Group C of the Copa Sudamericana, leaving it on the verge of elimination. The Drill He was left hanging by a thread due to the fact that he only has 3 points in last place in the zone led by his winner, with 8, when there are 6 remaining in dispute. At the same time, Santos from Brazil was the only shooting guard with 7 by beating Universidad Católica de Ecuador by 1-0, with Rwan’s scoring in the first minute added to the end in Quito. The local was thus third with 4 units. For the fifth date, Banfield will receive the Catholic University of Ecuador, on Tuesday, May 17 at 7:15 p.m.; while the next day at 9:30 p.m. Unión La Calera will visit Santos, in Brazil.

La Calera achieved victory through Argentine striker Sebastián Sáez, who scored as a Chilean 30 minutes into the second period. A tough fight was raised from the beginning without speculation of any kind on the part of both sides, as it was based on high pressure and fast thrusts, so the game became vibrant, with Banfield more dangerous in his arrivals although with failed definitions. At times the development was fierce in the midfield because on both sides there were lines of five flyers and they were left with three at the bottom. At the end of the first episode, the Chilean team showed a greater predominance, with which they were able to produce two clear arrivals, first with a shot and the second with a header from Argentine striker Lucas Passerini, both were disrupted by the solvency of Enrique Bologna.

Banfield lost to Unión La Calera and was very difficult in the Copa Sudamericana (Photo by Juan Mabromata / AFP)

At the beginning of the second chapter, Diego Dabove introduced two changes to give more power to the Banfilian forward with the arrival of Agustín Urzi and Giuliano Galoppo -they were not starters because they came from a recent recovery from muscular discomfort- in replacement of the inactive Matías Romero and Juan Alvarez. Thus, the game resumed the vibrancy and balance of most of the first stage, although this time with greater depth by both teams. The performance of Julián Palacios even increased at the venue, forcing a revolution from the Argentine goalkeeper Ignacio Arce.

When the Drill He showed signs of being close to the opening, surprisingly it was the one from Valparaíso who achieved it with a splendid bicycle kick from Argentine attacker Sebastián Saez, at 30 minutes. Moments later the same scorer was about to increase the advantage with a shot that crashed into the crossbar. To make matters worse for the host, at 38 minutes he was left with one less player due to the expulsion of Ian Escobar for a double warning. Anyway, Banfield fought until the end to at least reach equality, which was unsuccessful, and ended up being disapproved by his own fans.

With information from Telam.