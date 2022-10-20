Another chapter in the scandalous separation of Piqué and Shakira: the singer premiered her new song with suggestive lyrics

Shakira’s new song that many associated with Piqué’s separation

“It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine, it was the monotony’s fault. I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen”, is one of the first verses that the Colombian singer sang Shakira in his new song that came to light in the last few hours, just a few months after his media separation from Gerard Piqué.

“Your distant with your attitude, and that filled me with concernyou did not give even half, but I do know that I gave more than you ”, continued the artist in chorus with Ozunawith whom he shared the video clip of the song called Monotony. The detail? Before the song starts, part of the lyrics of “I congratulate you” is heard in the background, another of the productions that the Colombian launched in full separation and many interpreted that it was addressed to Piqué

Also, the October 19 It wasn’t a random date for this song to come out. On that date, but in 2010, the coffee artist launched “Sale el sol”, in a similar sentimental situation, since it reflected the experiences she had during her breakup with her former partner.

Shakira and Piqué are going through the legal processes of separation

After twelve years, the soccer player and the singer they ended their romantic relationship amid speculation about infidelity by the Catalan, who has already been publicly shown with what would be the third in discord, the 23-year-old Clara Chía Martí.

For a long time the Barça central defender has not hidden his relationship. Both were seen at a wedding, at dinners in exclusive Catalan restaurants, on some romantic trips, or at a recital in which they were caramelized. Even the 35-year-old player started following her on her account. Instagramin what was another indication of the relationship.

As for the separation that shook the entertainment and sports world, it should be noted that started a legal battle in which not only is the issue of child custody on the table but also the division of assets, despite the fact that they were never married. In that twelve year relationshipthe couple bought properties together, one of them listed at 4.8 million dollars. In 2015 they acquired another property near the Camp Nou valued at USD 5.3 million and a private jet That would be around 20 million dollars.

Regarding the premiere of his new song, Shakira got more than 8 million views less than 24 hours after posting YouTube, where it became number 1 in the trends of that social network. At the same time the different streaming platforms such as Spotify, Deezer, Apple Músicaamong others, released the single simultaneously and began to position itself among the first in the ranking.

FULL LYRICS OF “MONOTONÍA”

It wasn’t your fault or mine, it was the monotony’s fault.

I never said anything, but it hurt me, I knew this would happen.

Yours and doing the same, always looking for prominence.

You forgot what one day we were, and the worst thing is that…

It wasn’t your fault or mine, it was the monotony’s fault.

I never said anything, but it hurt me, I knew this would happen.

Suddenly you were no longer the same, you left me because of your narcissism,

you forgot what one day we were.

Your distant with your attitude, and that filled me with concern,

You didn’t give even half, but I do know that I gave more than you.

I was running for someone, who wasn’t even walking for me,

This love is not dead, but it is delirious.

There’s no more of what there was, I’m telling you honestly, you’re cold as at Christmas, it’s better that this is over now.

Don’t repeat the ‘movie’ to me again, I already saw that one, baby I love you, but I love myself more.

It is a necessary goodbye, what was once incredible became routine.

Your lips don’t taste like anything to me, now it’s the opposite, and the worst thing is that…

It wasn’t your fault or mine, it was the monotony’s fault.

I never said anything, but it hurt me, I knew this would happen.

You in your thing and doing the same, always looking for prominence

and you forgot what one day we were.

KEEP READING

In the midst of her scandalous separation from Gerard Piqué, they published “the photos that Shakira would never want to see”

“It is the darkest stage of my life”: Shakira spoke for the first time of her separation with Gerard Piqué

New scandal in the separation of Piqué and Shakira: the footballer would have been unfaithful to him with a famous model ex-girlfriend of DiCaprio