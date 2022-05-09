Another chapter of the market novel: from Mbappé’s surprise trip to Madrid to the clause that would block his move to Real

The PSG star appeared in the Spanish capital with Hakimi



The Ligue 1 has not yet come to an end and the uncertainty of which will be the next team of Kylian Mbappé It is slowly becoming more and more important. The Paris Saint Germain must complete its participation in the domestic competition with two matches: against Montpellier next Saturday May 14 and close by receiving the Metz on the 21st of the same month. However, this Monday the French star He appeared in Madrid with Achraf Hakimi and the rumors of a shirt change increased again.

As reported by the Chain Cope, Mbappé had a reservation for a major restaurant in the Spanish capital for 2:00 p.m. One hour and 45 minutes late, Kylian appeared at the premises in a black car accompanied by four people: the Moroccan winger, his brother and two other individuals who were not identified.. With rest until Wednesday, the footballers of the French team enjoyed the day in Spain and automatically the versions of a meeting with the emissaries of Real Madrid were triggered.

With the contract ending date on June 30, the Tortuga keep analyzing the offers that arrive on your desk. On the PSG side, The Parisian reported several days ago that, according to his sources, the agreement between the French cast and the attacker is close to closing in addition to filter the 3 points of the “revolution” that the star demanded to stay in the institution.

Achraf Hakimi is the footballer closest to Kylian Mbappé (Photo: Reuters)

The problem was that shortly after the news Fayza Lamarythe player’s mother, denied the information in the newspaper Brand. “It is completely false that Kylian has renewed. Madrid is still the first option, ”he said, according to the portal. Around the same time, she expressed herself on social media. “Talks about Kylian’s future continue”he added.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the sidewalk, a blockade appeared in the negotiations with Real Madrid that upset Mbappé. The Spanish painting would have demanded from the French soccer player 50% of the commercial rights of his image to continue. It is not the first time that the striker has stood this way: on the FIFA date in March, he did not appear at the sponsor events of his country’s team because he did not agree with some of the brands involved.

Kylian showed that he will not have an easy yes for either side in the next transfer window. The truth is that in recent days, the advantage seems to have been taken by Paris Saint Germain with some decisions that President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi will execute. Within the draft there are changes that “could be significant” because of their “magnitude” journalists Sebastián Nieto and Benoit Lallement clarified. The focus is placed on four pillars: players to be signedlas stars that will leave the clubthe coach who will be in charge of the squad and the sports directora position held by the Brazilian Leonardo for several years.

