Another child of Hathras was raped: the cousin was raped, the girl died during treatment

A minor girl raped in UP, Dies during treatment: Another girl from UP's Hathras district has been raped and has died in hospital during treatment. Nobody else raped a minor girl, but her cousin did it. After this incident of raping 15 – 20 days, the girl succumbed to her treatment yesterday or Monday.

A case has been registered under various sections against girl's minor cousin at Iglas Police Station in Aligarh district. Accused has been arrested & produced in a Juvenile court by Aligarh Police & they are taking further action in this case: Vineet Jaiswal, SP, Hathras https://t.co/sYbE4YdBaz – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2020

The police arrested the minor accused and presented them in the child court. After this, he has been sent to the child improvement home.

SP Vineet Jaiswal of Hathras told that a minor girl from Jatoi village of Kotwali in Hathras district, who was living with her maternal aunt in Iglas police station area, Aligarh, for the past few days. The incident of rape with the child came to light only by Mausi’s son. In respect of which the case named in the police station Iglas of Aligarh was registered under relevant sections and the cousin brother of the child, who is an accused in the incident, has been arrested and produced before the court, where he has been sent. During the treatment of this child, he died unfortunate yesterday and after the death, the family brought him to the village of Jatai in Sadabad area of ​​Hathras Kotwali police station area and today the last rites of the child were done. Further action in this regard is being taken by the Aligarh District Police.