Another city hall in Spain has been looted by a phishing: recently it was Barcelona; now Palma de Majorca

Palma City Council has suffered a phishing attack that has come to steal 300,000 euros. That phishing displayed a fake bank ownership certificate and included the bank’s official seal and an electronic signature. This case has already been reported to the National Police, as the councilor for Finance, Innovation and Public Function has said.

Just a few days ago it became known that the Barcelona City Council received invoices in the name of a supplier and ended up paying several invoices for the value of 350,000 euros in another phishing attack that was directed, paradoxically, to the Institute of Informatics.

THEFT OF DATA AND UNSOLICITED PACKAGES WHAT IS BRUSHING

How was this phishing





From the city council itself they have reported today that at the end of last February they received an email in the Treasury area, from the Contracting Section, which forwarded an email apparently from the SAMYL company (Special Maintenance and Cleaning Services), awarded the municipal cleaning service. This email indicated that they were in the process of closing their bank account and that they were attaching the details of the new account where they would make payments.

Treasury responded that to make the change of account they had to send a certificate of ownership signed and stamped bank account showing that the new account belonged to your authorized provider. This is according to the protocols created by the consistory itself.

Indeed, the alleged maintenance company sent an email attaching a certificate from the bank. this certificate It bore a seal and an apparent electronic signature. On March 8, two invoices were paid to the indicated account, amounting to 39,498.27 and 263,652.20 euros (total 303,150.47).

The City Council became aware of the stay when SAMYL claimed the payments for the last services and thus they realized that they had paid someone else. For now It is not known who has carried out this scam or at least no details have been given about it. “The Treasury has issued instructions to reinforce security in the protocol for the provision of bank ownership certificates, to prevent a similar case from being repeated,” as they have said from the public administration.