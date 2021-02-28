Another classic rival of Mike Tyson challenged him to a new fight: the condition that must be met to organize the event

Lennox Lewis said he is open to a fight with Mike Tyson.

The historical combat of Mike Tyson Y Lenox Lewis from 2002 could be reissued at least as part of an exhibition. The former English boxer said that he is open to being able to meet again in a ring against the American. The British joins the list of notable who would face again Iron Mike who returned to the ring last November and took a bag of 10 million dollars.

In dialogue with TMZLewis said: “I don’t know. I really have nothing pressuring me to get into the ring right now. ” And he spoke of the condition that should be met for the evening to come true: “People would love to see that fight, but I don’t know. If the public wanted it, we would probably talk.

For the world heavyweight title, Tyson and Lewis fought on June 8, 2002 in Memphis where the Briton beat the American by KO in the eighth round. The following year, Lenox retired after beating the Ukrainian Vitali Klitschko in the sixth round, in a fight in Los Angeles, California, on June 21, 2003.

After that 2002 fight between the two, Tyson put on the gloves again in 2003 and in 2005 he played his last fight officially in which he fell by Technical KO against the Irishman Kevin McBride.

For his part, Lewis, 55, was also recently linked to a comeback fight against his heavyweight rival, the American. Riddick Bowe. Tyson, 54, returned to the ring on November 28, 2020 in a fight against his compatriot Roy Jones Jr. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was under the supervision of the World Boxing Council (WBC), although a winner was not officially declared as it was an exhibition fight.

But that event and its significance was so positive that in an interview through Instagram Live with the French coach Patrick Mouratoglou, the coach of Serena Williams, who asked him if he would put the gloves back on. “Yes absolutely. And I’ll do better this timeTyson replied.

FILE IMAGE. WBA heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield (R) connects challenger Mike Tyson in the jaw in the first round of their fight on June 28, 1997.

Then other possible clashes began to sound like reissuing the classic with Evander Holyfield, who even admitted that he was in negotiations to reissue his unforgettable bouts of 1996 and 1997. “People do what they choose to do and, for whatever reason, they do it. The thing is, if it’s meant to be, it will happen, either way, it is what it is. What I can tell you is that my team is talking to Mike’s management so I’m waiting for a decision. They are communicating right now. Thing is, I’m still training for this, I know this deal will come one day and I’m ready for it. I’m fine “, Holyfield commented to the British site The Sun.

It should be remembered that in 1997 there was the unusual and remembered bite in the ear of Tyson to Holyfield, who was the winner in a bag that gave the champion 35 million dollars. His opponent took 30 million US currency.

Now Lenox Lewis joins the list of possible old acquaintances of Mike Tyson who returned to the ring. Reissuing epic battles is not only a share of nostalgia, but also a huge business. In addition, the English beat him on that occasion and beyond the fact that it is an exhibition, Iron Mike may be thirsty for revenge.

