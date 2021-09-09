“Another cooperacha trench”: Brozo attacked AMLO’s raffle for Olympic athletes

Víctor Trujillo pointed out ironic with the president’s raffle (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Before more than a hundred athletes left for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO)He promised that when he returned from the event he would give them incentives for their performance.

On the morning of this September 7, he announced that the resources to fulfill that promise would come out of the National Lottery draw, scheduled for next September 15, in which houses, apartments, land, a ranch and a box at the Azteca Stadium will be offered.

The news generated a bit of a stir on social networks, where the Mexican communicator, Víctor Trujillo, also known for his character “Brozo, the tenebrous clown”, ironically joked with the government’s position in writing:

Oooootra cooperacha trinche … This carcamán already grabbed us from his private trust. Orale!

For his part, President López Obrador pointed out that the raffle serves a dual purpose, because “it contributes, helps to help our athletes, especially those who Paralympics who did a job, represented us with great dignity in Such”.

During the morning conference, the president called on Mexicans to buy “” a little piece, two or three, or whatever their will. He assured that the raffle will be “very attractive”, because among the properties that will be raffled will be various properties.

The money from the raffle will be used for the incentives of athletes who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo: Presidency of Mexico)

In addition, the giveaway offers 250 million pesos (USD 12.3 million) in cash and in-kind prizes; However, it should be mentioned that the real estate they are not new and will be delivered in the conditions in which they are.

Among the prizes that will be awarded in the raffle are: Box A-37 of the Azteca Stadium it has 20 places, bathroom, kitchenette and four parking places. The right to use it will be for 44 years, that is, until the year 2065. The total value of the award is 20 million pesos.

A department in Acapulco: it is located in the Golden Zone and has 250 m2 of surface. The total value is 11,910,000 pesos. A house in Pedregal de San Ángel: it is located in the colony Pedregal Gardens, in Mexico City and has four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool, terraces and a garden; it has an area of ​​3,000 m2; and its total value is 77,260,000 pesos.

A ranch in Xochitepec, Morelos: it is located in Atlacholoaya; the land has an area of ​​2.5 hectares and a construction of 4,800 m2. Its total value is 61,430,000 pesos.

A house in Culiacan, Sinaloa: it is located in the Libertad neighborhood and has two bedrooms, living room, dining room, garage, front garden. It has an area of ​​395 m2 and a total value of 3,640,000 pesos. This is the house that Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán ran away from in 2014.

The AMLO government will offer 22 awards on September 15 (Fotoarte: Infobae)

In addition to other residences in various states of the country.

On the other hand, five plots will be raffled in the cinco lands in the Puerto tourist development Salinas, Ensenada, Baja California with access to the Marina and ocean views. These would be:

1. Surface of 500 m2 and a value of 3,830,000 pesos.

2. Surface of 362 m2 and a value of 2,350,000 pesos.

3. Area of ​​342 m2 and a total value of 2,230,000 pesos.

4. Area of ​​300 m2, a value of 2,150,000.

5. Land with an area of ​​335 m2 and a value of 1,860,000 pesos.

KEEP READING:

From Chapo’s house to a box in the Azteca: these are the 22 prizes of the AMLO raffle for September 15

AMLO’s new raffle: he will raffle a box at the Azteca Stadium for USD 12

“For each COVID dose that is diverted to minors, the opportunity for a person with greater risk is taken away”: López-Gatell